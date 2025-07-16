Generic glut leads to numerous price actions on diabetes medications

The Centre may be looking at fixing the retail price for several combinations of antidiabetic medications such as empagliflozin, after a rise in generic versions of the drug led to subsequent price drops.

While price revision lists by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) include several diabetes drugs, combinations of empagliflozin have been prominently mentioned in the past three months.

In June 2025, the authority fixed retail prices of 25 variations of the drug marketed by different companies. This figure was 36 and 18 combinations in April and May, respectively, indicating that many generic brands have come up since the drug went off-patent in March this year.

Originally made by German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, the molecule saw the entry of big Indian pharmaceutical players such as Mankind, Alkem, and Torrent within days of losing its patent protection. While the last count was at about 100 new brands, experts believe that many more are expected to be launched. ALSO READ: Wockhardt shares rise 2% after exiting US generics business Empagliflozin is an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor that lowers blood sugar in adults with Type 2 diabetes. This class of drugs works by preventing glucose reabsorption in the kidneys, leading to increased sugar excretion through urine, and also provides cardiovascular and renal benefits.

Amit Chhabra, senior consultant, Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology at Yashoda Medicity, said that SGLT2 is a very commonly prescribed medication currently, and is used in 60-70 per cent of diabetes cases in most outpatient departments. The generic brand boom for empagliflozin has also led to a rise in sales in the past three months. According to data from market research firm Pharmarack, the combined sales of empagliflozin plain plus its combinations with other key molecules such as sitagliptin, linagliptin, and metformin increased from ₹51 crore in March 2025 to ₹66 crore in June 2025 — a 29 per cent rise.

“The unit sales also doubled from 1.95 million units in March this year to 3.46 million units in June,” Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said. The price fixation of drug combinations also comes after several combinations of the antidiabetic saw a price drop of around 85 per cent after the molecule went off-patent. For example, the maximum retail prices for the plain drug fell from ₹60–70 per tablet to ₹5–15 within a month of patent loss. ALSO READ: ITC Hotels hits 200-property mark; Q1 net profit up 54% at ₹133 crore With over 100 million diabetics in India and rising demand for antidiabetic drugs, the ongoing price drops are expected to make these treatments more affordable and accessible to a broader patient base.