60% users say e-commerce platforms block negative reviews: Survey

Six in 10 Indian e-commerce shoppers report their low ratings or negative reviews were not published at least once in the past year, according to community platform LocalCircles. The survey found 8 in 10 consumers favour government-mandated standards for online reviews and ratings.

The findings highlight growing concerns about review authenticity as India’s internet user base approaches 900 million this year. The surge has fuelled the growth of platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy , and Zomato, where customer reviews prominently influence purchasing decisions.

Reviews affect more than just sales — they impact brand perception, customer loyalty, and search engine rankings. Google considers review quantity and quality in local search algorithms, making online reputation management crucial for businesses.

The review manipulation issue arises as Indian consumers increasingly rely on peer feedback to evaluate product quality, performance, and service reliability across the country’s rapidly expanding digital commerce ecosystem. Forty-one per cent of consumers always check ratings and reviews before making a purchase, while 60 per cent prefer apps with high-quality review information, according to the LocalCircles survey of 64,000 respondents across 314 districts. The survey included 62 per cent male and 38 per cent female respondents. The nationwide study indicates that government voluntary standards have not reduced fake and incentivised reviews, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining authentic consumer feedback on digital platforms.

"We conducted a new survey to find out consumers' experiences in the last 12 months and whether it is time to make the standards and guidelines mandatory and enforceable," said LocalCircles. Nearly 60 per cent of consumers who posted low ratings or negative reviews on e-commerce platforms in the past year said their feedback was not published some or most of the time. As per the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms on 'Online Consumer Reviews', effective from November 25, 2022, all e-commerce players, travel and ticketing portals, and online food delivery platforms must voluntarily disclose all paid or sponsored reviews about products and services offered on their portals. The guidelines require reviews that have been purchased or written by people 'employed specifically for this purpose' not to be published.