That sudden flutter in your chest may feel normal after a stressful meeting or an extra cup of coffee. But doctors warn that while many palpitations are harmless, certain irregular heart rhythms, or arrhythmias, can be early warning signs of dangerous cardiac events, even in the young and healthy.

What happens in the heart during an arrhythmia?

According to Dr Ashish Kumar, Senior Consultant, Adult Cardiology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the heart is like an orchestra. Every beat follows a rhythm due to an electrical system that conducts signals like a conductor waving the baton. In an arrhythmia, this electrical system falters, making the heartbeat too fast, too slow, or completely erratic.

Dr Kumar explains, “This disrupts the normal cycle of contractions needed for blood flow. In contrast, palpitations caused by stress or caffeine usually do not involve any structural or lasting problems.” Are all skipped beats dangerous? Dr Kumar says some cases, like premature atrial or ventricular beats and sinus arrhythmia, often seen in youngsters, are not serious. But others, such as ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, and persistent atrial fibrillation, are more serious and can increase the risk of sudden cardiac arrest. How can you tell if your palpitations are harmless or risky? According to Dr Kumar, benign palpitations are usually brief, triggered by coffee, lack of sleep, or a stressful deadline, and fade away. Dangerous arrhythmias, however, often come with warning signs like dizziness, chest pain, fainting, or shortness of breath.

Dr Kumar cautions, “To confirm, monitoring with ECG or Holter devices is key. Do not ignore persistent or worsening symptoms.” He further adds that not all arrhythmias make noise. Silent atrial fibrillation, for instance, may not immediately affect heart output. That means no obvious symptoms , until complications like stroke or sudden cardiac arrest strike. This is why high-risk groups, including those with a family history, benefit from proactive screening. Who should worry more, youngsters or the elderly? While age, genetics, and heart disease history are strong risk factors , young people are not off the hook. Young athletes, and those with a family history of sudden cardiac death or inherited rhythm disorders, can face risks too. Dr Kumar stresses the importance of pre-participation cardiac screening for such groups.

Can your smartwatch detect risky arrhythmias? “Wearables can successfully spot atrial fibrillation and prompt medical follow-up,” says Dr Kumar. “But they also produce false positives, leading to anxiety or unnecessary ER visits.” For accurate diagnosis, clinical-grade tools like Holter monitors or implantable loop recorders remain the gold standard. Use wearables as early-warning mechanisms, he advises. What lifestyle changes can protect your heart rhythm? Maintain a healthy weight

Manage blood pressure and diabetes

Avoid tobacco and excess alcohol

Go easy on caffeine

Exercise regularly

Practise stress management How are dangerous arrhythmias treated? For benign arrhythmias, reassurance and lifestyle changes are often enough. But life-threatening ones demand medical intervention — ranging from antiarrhythmic drugs and catheter ablation to implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs). These devices act like internal guardians, correcting dangerous rhythms before they turn fatal.