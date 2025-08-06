This is why dermatologists want you to stop wearing nail polish daily

In a world where image matters, perfectly groomed hands are part of the uniform and so more people, especially women, have started investing in regular manicures and constant nail polish use. But consistently covering nails can have unintended consequences. From masking deficiencies and early signs of systemic diseases to causing long-term damage to the nail structure, excessive use of nail polish — especially without breaks — can interfere with the body’s subtle ways of signalling distress.

‘Your nails don’t breathe — but they need a break’

“Your nails don’t need to ‘breathe’, but they do need a break,” said Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant Dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

She reassured that regular nail polish use is not inherently harmful. “However, constant application without intervals can not only lead to nail dehydration, brittleness and discolouration, it can also mask internal health problems that your nails reflect,” she said. Why bare nails are important checkpoints Going bare every few weeks, even for a few days, lets you check in with their natural condition and puts you in touch with what your body might be indicating. “Pale nails can indicate anaemia. Spoon-shaped nails suggest iron deficiency. Yellowing can signal diabetes or liver issues,” said Dr Passi. “In rare cases, even skin cancers like subungual melanoma have gone unnoticed due to polish covering them.”

Especially if you wear dark or opaque shades, early signs can slip right under your radar. What nail changes should you never ignore? You know how your nails usually look. So if something seems off, pay attention. Dr Passi lists these as red flags: Dark brown or black streaks

Thickened or yellow nails

Lifting or separation from the nail bed

Persistent ridging or pitting

Redness, swelling or pain around the nail

Changes in shape like clubbing or spooning If you spot any of these, ditch the polish and book a visit to a dermatologist or a general physician.

When nails reveal what lab reports miss If you have autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders or diabetes, your nails might give you clues before lab reports do. “You may notice brittleness, pitting, delayed growth or lifting of the nail plate. These aren’t just cosmetic, they’re signals worth taking seriously,” said Dr Passi. Dr Passi advised making it a routine to check your nails every one to two weeks. Even clear or breathable polishes don’t let you fully monitor changes. “Polish-free periods every two to four weeks are ideal, particularly for those with existing medical conditions,” she said. How nail polish itself can damage your nails If your nails look worse after you remove your polish than they did before, it’s a red flag.