Can you really have a heart attack and not know it?

It might sound hard to believe, but some heart attacks do not come with any drama. No collapsing. No chest-clutching. Just a bit of fatigue, some indigestion maybe. You might go on with your day, completely unaware that your heart was under serious threat. These are called silent heart attacks, and they are not rare.

“A silent heart attack is exactly what it sounds like. A heart attack that sneaks past without dramatic, tell-tale signs,” said Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairman of Cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram. “In silent heart attacks, the patient doesn’t feel any classic symptoms. The blockage and damage to the heart occur without warning signs.”

In silent cases, the symptoms are so mild or confusing, like fatigue or a little indigestion, that people dismiss them or chalk them up to stress or a heavy meal. Those with diabetes or high-stress lifestyles are more at risk: Doctors “Stress, poor sleep, desk-bound jobs, irregular meals, and skipped workouts can set you up for trouble early on. But diabetes is a major culprit. It dulls pain perception, so many diabetics don’t feel the chest pain associated with heart attacks . But even non-diabetics can misread symptoms as acidity or gas,” explained Dr Chaudhary. What do silent heart attacks feel like? According to Dr Chaudhary, symptoms may be:

Unusual fatigue, even after a good night’s sleep

Shortness of breath while climbing stairs

Dizziness or light-headedness

Mild chest discomfort (not pain)

Nausea or what feels like acidity

Sweating for no reason Dr Binay Kumar Pandey, Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, pointed out that women, especially, often show “atypical symptoms” like giddiness, uneasiness, or general discomfort instead of pain. How to tell the difference: heart attack or acidity? Many people confuse cardiac symptoms with gastrointestinal issues like acidity or indigestion. But there are ways to tell the difference GI issues:

Crampy or burning abdominal pain

Triggered by specific foods

Relieved by antacids Cardiac issues: Pressure or tightness in the chest

Pain radiating to the jaw, neck, arms, or back

Not relieved by burping or medication

Accompanied by fatigue, sweating, or breathlessness If in doubt, don’t self-diagnose. Let your doctor run a proper evaluation. Can a silent heart attack happen in your sleep or while resting? The doctors said many silent heart attacks occur at rest or during sleep, when we least expect something to go wrong. One may wake up feeling drained or off, but not alarmed enough to see a doctor.

How are silent heart attacks diagnosed if you don’t even know you had one? Usually, they are detected retrospectively, when you visit a doctor for something else, and an ECG, echocardiogram, or stress test shows previous heart damage. “Patients often come in with vague complaints, and we discover through tests that they’ve had a heart attack in the past,” said Dr Chaudhary. This is why routine check-ups and cardiac screenings are crucial, even if you’re young and healthy. What should you do if you suspect a silent heart attack? See a cardiologist immediately for an ECG, echo, and possibly a stress test

Discuss your risk factors like family history, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol

Start heart-friendly changes even if your tests come back normal Changes you should make right now to protect your heart