Can you really have a heart attack and not know it?
Those with diabetes or high-stress lifestyles are more at risk: Doctors
What do silent heart attacks feel like?
- Unusual fatigue, even after a good night’s sleep
- Shortness of breath while climbing stairs
- Dizziness or light-headedness
- Mild chest discomfort (not pain)
- Nausea or what feels like acidity
- Sweating for no reason
How to tell the difference: heart attack or acidity?
- Crampy or burning abdominal pain
- Triggered by specific foods
- Relieved by antacids
- Pressure or tightness in the chest
- Pain radiating to the jaw, neck, arms, or back
- Not relieved by burping or medication
- Accompanied by fatigue, sweating, or breathlessness
Can a silent heart attack happen in your sleep or while resting?
How are silent heart attacks diagnosed if you don’t even know you had one?
What should you do if you suspect a silent heart attack?
- See a cardiologist immediately for an ECG, echo, and possibly a stress test
- Discuss your risk factors like family history, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol
- Start heart-friendly changes even if your tests come back normal
- Load up on fruits, veggies, and whole grains
- Cut back on fried, processed, and salty foods
- Limit sugar and bad fats
- Aim for 30 minutes of daily movement
- Mix cardio with strength training
- Don’t overtrain without medical clearance post-heart event
- Use meditation, journaling, or yoga to manage stress
- Take work breaks and protect your mental health
- Even social smoking is harmful
- Take meds as prescribed
- Get your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar checked regularly
- Especially if you’re over 30, diabetic, or have a family history
