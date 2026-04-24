The 'half attention' lifestyle: Doing everything, focusing on nothing

In a world that never stops buzzing, attention has quietly become one of our most valuable and most strained resources. Think about it, are you scrolling on your phone while a TV series plays on a bigger screen, or switching between apps even during short breaks? What feels like harmless multitasking may actually be a sign of something deeper.

But beneath this illusion of productivity, are we losing the ability to truly focus? Experts are increasingly calling this phenomenon the “half attention” lifestyle, where people are constantly engaged but rarely fully present. It feels efficient, but it may be costing us more than we realise.

What is the ‘half attention’ lifestyle? Dr Aditi Govitrikar, psychologist, wellness expert and actor, told Business Standard, “We are constantly on, but rarely fully present. It feels productive, but it's actually a silent drain on our cognitive and emotional resources.” This lifestyle is driven by a mix of technology and behaviour. Smartphones, social media, and a multitasking culture are often blamed, but experts say the issue runs deeper. ALSO READ | Five-second rule: Is dropped food ever really safe to eat? Myth debunked Dr Preeti Singh, Senior Clinical Psychologist at Paras Health, Gurugram, explains, “Smartphones, multitasking demands, and algorithm-driven content - these are designed to capture and retain attention, which can lead to frequent task-switching. The key issue is not the presence of these elements, but how the brain adapts to continuous stimulation. ”

Are attention spans actually shrinking? Gloria Mark, a professor of informatics at the University of California, has been measuring how long people sustain attention on a single screen for nearly two decades. Her research, detailed in her 2023 book Attention Span, reveals an accelerating decline, from two and a half minutes in 2004 to 75 seconds by 2012. Her most recent measurements, corroborated by five independent studies between 2014 and 2020, place the average at just 47 seconds. Psychotherapist Namrata Jain told Business Standard that the reality is more nuanced, “It’s not that we can’t focus—it’s that we don’t tolerate boredom anymore.” This shift means we are better at scanning information quickly, but worse at sustaining deep, meaningful attention.

The cognitive cost of constant distraction While multitasking feels productive, experts warn that it often leads to superficial thinking. Dr Singh notes, “When attention is divided, the brain processes information more superficially, which may reduce long-term retention and clarity in decision-making.” Dr Govitrikar adds a sharper warning, “The working memory gets flooded with information, impulsive decision-making takes over, and productivity suffers, despite the feeling of always being occupied.” There is also something called “attention residue”, where the mind lingers on previous tasks, making it difficult to fully engage with the next one. Over time, this weakens problem-solving skills, creativity, and even empathy.

The hidden impact on mental health Fragmented attention is not just a productivity issue, but also a mental health concern. Dr Govitrikar echoes this, stating, “Attention fragmentation leads to a higher level of anxiety since there is no rest for the brain at any point.” Dr Singh says, “The brain remains in a state of constant alertness, which may elevate stress levels over time.” Jain explains, “Fragmented attention keeps the nervous system in a state of hyper-vigilance, leading to chronic anxiety and eventual burnout.” The constant chase for notifications and updates can also create dopamine dependency, reinforcing the need for constant stimulation.

Who is most affected? While no one is immune, some groups are more vulnerable. Children and adolescents: Their brains are still developing, making them more sensitive to overstimulation

Gen Z: Growing up in a digital-first world has wired them for constant input

Working professionals: High workloads and constant communication demands lead to cognitive overload The role of screen time Screens are central to the problem, especially when boundaries are missing. Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital Mulund and Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, adds that excessive screen time can “disrupt sleep-wake cycle, cause mental fatigue, concentration lapses, decrease performance and cognitive blunting in some cases.”

Dr Tilwe highlights that unmanaged screen use affects both mental health and cognition. He recommends simple but effective steps, such as “designated digital detox time for at least 30 minutes a day” and switching off screens at least an hour before sleep. The issue is not just the amount of screen time, but how frequently it interrupts our attention. Can we rebuild focus? The good news is that focus is not lost, and with the right habits, it can be rebuilt. Experts suggest a few practical strategies: Single-tasking over multitasking

Time-blocking for deep work

Reducing non-essential notifications

Taking regular, restorative breaks

Practising mindfulness and conscious breathing Dr Singh emphasises, “Rebuilding deep focus involves intentional habit design rather than complete elimination of distractions.”