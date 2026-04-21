Can hot weather trigger migraines? Experts explain the hidden link

As temperatures continue to rise across India, many people are noticing more than just discomfort and fatigue. For those prone to migraines, heat can quietly become a powerful trigger. While most of us associate headaches with dehydration or sun exposure, doctors say the connection between high temperatures and migraines runs much deeper and involves complex changes within the body and brain.

Why heat can trigger migraines

Migraine is not just a severe headache, but a neurological condition influenced by multiple internal and external factors. According to Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Unit Head, Clinical Lead – Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders, Fortis Hospital, Noida, rising temperatures can disrupt the body’s balance in several ways.

“High temperatures place additional stress on the body’s thermoregulation system, which can influence brain activity,” she explains. Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director, Neurology - Yatharth Hospitals, adds, “Heat exposure leads to dilation of blood vessels, including those in the brain, a known trigger for migraines. It also places stress on the hypothalamus, the part of the brain that regulates temperature and is closely linked to migraine pathways.” Together, these changes can overstimulate the nervous system, especially when combined with glare, bright sunlight, and sensory overload. It’s not just dehydration While dehydration is often blamed, experts stress that it is only one piece of the puzzle.

Dr Pandita notes that fluid loss can affect circulation and brain function, but she adds that “heat also disrupts electrolyte balance, affects sleep quality, and can elevate stress hormones”. These overlapping factors make migraines during heatwaves more likely. Dr Bahrani echoes this view, explaining that reduced blood volume and oxygen supply to the brain can trigger headaches, but fatigue, poor sleep, and prolonged sun exposure also play significant roles. In other words, migraines in the heat are rarely caused by a single factor and are instead the result of multiple stressors acting together. Who is most at risk? Not everyone responds to heat in the same way. Certain groups are more vulnerable to heat-induced migraines.

Women, particularly those with hormonal migraine patterns, are more sensitive to environmental triggers

People who already suffer from chronic migraines are also at higher risk when temperatures fluctuate

Children and older adults face additional challenges because their bodies are less efficient at regulating temperature

Individuals with conditions such as hypertension, sleep disorders, anxiety, or high stress levels may experience more frequent or severe attacks Heat headache vs migraine: Knowing the difference It is easy to confuse a heat headache with a migraine, but the two are not the same. Heat headaches are usually dull, steady, and spread across the head

They are often linked to dehydration or sun exposure

They typically improve with rest, cooling, and fluids Migraines, however, are more intense and complex:

Pain is often throbbing and may affect one side of the head

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light or sound

They last longer and can worsen with physical activity Understanding this difference is important because migraines require more targeted management. Early warning signs to watch Migraines rarely appear without warning. Recognising early symptoms can help prevent a full-blown attack. Unusual fatigue or low energy

Mood changes or irritability

Neck stiffness

Sensitivity to light, heat, or noise

Visual disturbances such as blurred vision or spots

Signs of dehydration like dizziness or dry mouth Doctors emphasise that acting early, whether by hydrating, resting, or moving to a cooler space, can make a significant difference.

Practical ways to stay protected Managing migraines during extreme heat requires a mix of prevention and awareness. Experts recommend: Staying consistently hydrated and maintaining electrolyte balance

Avoiding direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours

Wearing sunglasses or hats to reduce glare and sensory triggers

Maintaining regular sleep and meal schedules

Using cooling methods such as cold compresses or shaded environments

Avoiding personal triggers like skipped meals or excessive caffeine For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS For those who experience frequent migraines, early use of prescribed medication and consulting a doctor during heatwaves can help keep symptoms under control.