Quitting Facebook, Instagram? Study links deactivation to well being

Social media has become a constant presence in daily life, often promising connection, entertainment, and escape. As its usage grows, concerns about its impact on mental health are becoming harder to ignore.
A recent study titled 'The Effect of Social Media on Well-Being: Evidence from a Field Experiment' explores this link in depth. Conducted by researchers at Stanford University and backed by the National Bureau of Economic Research in the US, the findings suggest that stepping away from platforms like Facebook and Instagram can lead to a measurable improvement in mood and overall well-being.
The experiment that tested disconnection
The research utilised a randomised controlled trial involving 35,442 participants to measure the direct causal link between social media use and mental health. Participants were financially incentivized to deactivate their accounts for six weeks leading up to the 2020 US election, with researchers using internal Meta data to verify compliance.
Key findings include -
Emotional well-being: Deactivating Facebook and Instagram improved happiness and reduced depression and anxiety
Platform differences: Facebook benefits were stronger for users over 35; Instagram gains were highest among women under 25
Time substitution: Facebook users spent more time offline, while Instagram users shifted time to platforms like TikTok and YouTube
Scale of effect: Improvements were statistically significant but smaller than those from formal psychological interventions
What changes when you log off
The improvement came from a mix of behavioural and emotional shifts, and several consistent patterns emerged:
Less social comparison - People stopped comparing their lives with carefully curated posts, which often create unrealistic expectations
Reduced information overload - Constant updates and notifications were replaced by calmer and more focused attention
More offline engagement - Participants spent more time on hobbies, social interactions, and rest
Improved emotional stability - Many reported fewer mood fluctuations and a greater sense of control
Together, these changes created a noticeable improvement in overall well-being.
The hidden cost of scrolling
Social media platforms are built to maximise engagement, and while they offer connection, they can also contribute to emotional strain. The study highlights that passive scrolling in particular can increase feelings of loneliness rather than reduce them.
At the same time, exposure to idealised content can distort reality. It can make others appear consistently happier or more successful. This gap between perception and reality can gradually affect self-esteem.
Not all usage is equal
The researchers do not suggest that all social media use is harmful, but they emphasise that the way people engage matters. Active interactions such as messaging or commenting tend to have fewer negative effects than passive browsing.
Even so, the study found that reducing usage rather than quitting entirely can still lead to meaningful improvements. This indicates that small and consistent changes may be enough to boost mood.
Shift towards intentional use
Instead of complete disconnection, the findings support more mindful habits. Some practical steps include:
Setting clear time limits to avoid endless scrolling
Choosing meaningful interactions over passive consumption
Taking regular breaks from social media
Replacing screen time with activities that feel rewarding
These changes are simple, and they can help reshape how social media affects emotional health.