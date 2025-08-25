This morning habit may raise your heart attack risk, says cardiologist

Your heart is most vulnerable right after waking up—and yet, that’s exactly when many of us push it the hardest. The alarm blares, we rush for tea or coffee, skip water and breakfast, dive into emails, and sprint into work mode.

According to California-based cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Director of Cardiovascular Precision Medicine, mornings are a “high-alert window” for your heart. That’s also why most heart attacks strike between 7 am and 11 am. He recently explained on Instagram how a few simple tweaks to your morning routine can protect your heart during this risky window.

Why are mornings the most dangerous hours for your heart?

According to Dr Bhojraj, it all comes down to the body’s natural wake-up response. The moment you open your eyes, your system jolts into action: cortisol surges (that’s your stress hormone kicking in), platelets get stickier (making blood clots more likely), and blood pressure rises sharply.

This triple effect means your heart is working harder than usual, even before you step into your office cab or log into Zoom. And the pressure builds up over time. Dr Bhojraj explained that heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths peak between 7 am and 11 am, with a smaller evening spike around 5–6 pm. “If you’re firing on all cylinders the moment you wake—tea or coffee on an empty stomach, skipping hydration and medications, diving into work—that’s exactly when your heart needs protection the most,” he said. Morning habits that harm your heart Dr Bhojraj warned that the way you start your morning can increase cardiovascular risk. Some red-flag behaviours include: