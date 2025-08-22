What to do if someone faints: First-aid tips and signs of emergency

Fainting, or syncope in medical terms, looks dramatic but is not always an emergency. However, knowing what to do in those crucial first few moments can make all the difference.

According to Dr Kunal Bahrani, clinical director – neurology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, fainting occurs when there is a sudden drop in blood flow to the brain, often triggered by a fall in blood pressure . Common warning signs include dizziness, light-headedness, nausea, or blurred vision before one loses consciousness.

What should you do first if someone faints?

Dr Bahrani said to stay calm and follow these steps:

Lay the person flat on their back

Loosen any tight clothing

Slightly elevate their legs to help blood flow to the brain

Turn the head slightly to the side in case they vomit

Ensure there is fresh air by opening windows or clearing the crowd

Avoid these common mistakes:

Don’t try to sit them up or make them stand too quickly

Don’t crowd around and restrict airflow

Don’t give food or water immediately—wait until they are fully alert and can swallow safely

Don’t slap, shake, or try to ‘wake’ them violently “These simple steps not only speed up recovery but also prevent further complications,” Dr Bahrani noted. What usually causes fainting? Dr Bahrani explained that dehydration, heat, physical and mental stress, skipping meals, or standing too long in crowded areas are classic triggers. Common triggers for fainting include: Dehydration

Heat exposure

Skipping meals

Low blood sugar

Prolonged standing

Sudden posture changes

Physical or emotional stress

Pain or trauma Some serious causes include:

Heart rhythm disturbances

Low blood pressure While most cases are not alarming, repeated fainting should always prompt a medical check-up. How do you know if fainting is harmless or serious? Not every fainting spell needs a hospital dash. “Benign fainting usually comes on fast and recovers just as quickly once the person is lying down,” said Dr Bahrani. “But if the spell lasts longer than a minute, happens during activity, or is accompanied by chest pain, breathing trouble, or irregular heartbeat, it may signal a serious issue and needs immediate medical care.” Red flags to watch for: Chest pain or palpitations

Difficulty breathing

Prolonged unconsciousness (more than one minute)

Seizure-like activity

Fainting during exercise

Fainting after a head injury

Fainting in people with known heart conditions “If any of these signs are present, don’t wait—call emergency services immediately,” he stressed.