Walking is one of the easiest ways to stay fit. But is there a “best” time of day to walk? Should you head out in the fresh morning air, take a mid-day stroll, or wind down with an evening walk?

Experts say any time of day has benefits — from boosting metabolism in the morning, aiding digestion after meals, to reducing stress in the evening. The key is finding a routine that works for you and sticking with it.

So which one should you choose?

Morning walks for fresh air and energy boost

Morning walkers swear by their routine for the fresh air, quiet surroundings, and early sunlight. Exposure to morning light helps regulate circadian rhythms, improving sleep quality later at night.

"Walking in the morning on an empty stomach burns fat better than walking at other times. The movement, along with exposure to clean air, helps your lungs as well. Then there are heart endorphins that will raise your mood and energy level throughout the day. Another advantage of the morning walk is improved heart health and sugar control," explained Dr Ayan Roy, orthopaedics consultant with The Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI). "Morning sun exposure stimulates Vitamin D synthesis, which is required by bone mineralisation as well as for immune defence. Morning walks also stimulate the secretion of endorphins and serotonin, which are the neurotransmitters that reverse anxiety and depression," added Dr Haresh Mehta, DNB (Cardiology), MD (Internal Medicine), Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Afternoon strolls underrated but powerful Afternoon walks are often overlooked, but walking after lunch can aid digestion and stabilise blood sugar levels. The body’s higher natural temperature during the day may also reduce injury risk and help you perform better. Dr Mehta said, "Afternoon walks overlap with the body's maximum temperature and muscular flexibility, minimising the likelihood of strains and injury." "Metabolism of energy is at its best at this time, making brisk walking more comfortable and effective. Afternoon walks also fight post-lunch sluggishness by enhancing circulation, maintaining blood pressure and oxygen supply to tissues. For workers, a mid-day walk also fights prolonged sedentary behaviour, reducing venous stasis and joint stiffness," he added.

Evening walks for relaxation and better digestion For many, evening walks are a way to unwind after work. Walking after dinner aids digestion and helps manage blood sugar spikes. "Evening walks activate the parasympathetic nervous system, reversing daytime sympathetic dominance," Dr Mehta said. He explained that this can help reduce cortisol levels and mental fatigue, while promoting the release of serotonin, which in turn converts to melatonin - a biochemical that aids sleep. "Regular evening strolling is associated with better stress management, lower anxiety and better quality deep sleep," he said. Dr Roy added that the cooler night air and compatibility with busy schedules make evening walks a practical choice.

Walking after meals Even a short walk of 2–5 minutes after meals can significantly improve digestion and glucose regulation. "Walking postprandially (after a meal) increases gastric emptying and peristaltic movement, preventing indigestion and reflux. It also significantly impacts glucose metabolism. Walking after meals increases GLUT-4 transporter activity within skeletal muscle, thus raising glucose uptake and lowering post-prandial blood sugar spikes. This is especially beneficial for individuals with prediabetes, insulin resistance or Type 2 diabetes because it lowers postprandial hyperglycemia and improves overall glycaemic control," explained Dr Mehta Tailoring walking to your lifestyle and body clock Not everyone has the same rhythm. Early birds may benefit from morning activity, while night owls perform better later in the day.

Understanding your own body clock, along with work demands, can help you choose a walking schedule that is sustainable. This is where Chronobiology, the study of biological rhythms and how they affect the living, enters the picture. "Walking early in the day cements circadian rhythm in early birds, which increases alertness and productivity during the day. Late-nighters have better neuromuscular performance later in the evening or early morning, which improves cardiovascular function more optimal cardiovascular improvement and reduces exercise fatigue. Timing walks based on chronotype maximises health gain," said Dr Mehta. Splitting walks into multiple sessions also offers cumulative benefits such as sustaining a high basal metabolic rate and avoiding long periods of sedentary behaviour.

"Dividing up walking into morning and evening segments is a smart approach, it conserves energy levels, interrupts sitting time, and may be safer against injury while being more compatible with a busy lifestyle," said Dr Bindu Sharma, director of medical services at Dr Batra's Healthcare. Consistency matters more than timing Experts agree that walking regularly, whether in the morning, afternoon, or evening, is more important than the timing of the walk. "Whether you walk in the morning or the evening, you get the best benefits by being consistent. If you just want the cardiovascular benefits of walking, then walking briskly for 15–20 minutes per day continuously is great. But if your goal is weight loss, then you will want to walk most days, for 50–60 minutes continuously," said Dr Roy.