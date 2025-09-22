Spike in hand, foot and mouth disease puts parents on alert in Delhi NCR

Clinics and hospitals in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida are witnessing a surge in ‘hand, foot and mouth disease’ (HFMD), with doctors treating around five to six new cases each day. The viral infection, marked by fever and rashes, is prompting schools and families to tighten precautions. While experts stress there is no cause for panic since HFMD is usually mild, they urge parents to remain vigilant as cases continue to climb.

HFMD is a contagious viral illness, most often caused by Coxsackievirus-A16 and Enterovirus-71, explains Dr Seema Oberoi Lall, dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon. It spreads through direct contact with unwashed hands or contaminated surfaces, with cases rising during the monsoon when the virus is more active. Outbreaks are common in nurseries, playgroups and schools where children are in close contact for long periods of time.

Spotting the symptoms The early signs of hand, foot and mouth disease often appear within three to five days after a child has been exposed to the virus, shared Dr Kaustubh Ulhas Bahatkar, senior consultant for paediatrics & neonatology at Max Hospital, Nagpur. Common symptoms include: Fever: Often the first sign, usually mild to moderate

Often the first sign, usually mild to moderate Sore throat: Can make swallowing uncomfortable

Can make swallowing uncomfortable Reduced appetite: Children may eat or drink less due to mouth discomfort

Children may eat or drink less due to mouth discomfort Irritability or tiredness: More noticeable in babies and toddlers

More noticeable in babies and toddlers Painful mouth sores: Small red spots appear on the tongue, gums or inner cheeks, which turn into ulcers

Small red spots appear on the tongue, gums or inner cheeks, which turn into ulcers Skin rash or blisters: Flat or raised red spots on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet and sometimes the knees, elbows or buttocks

Flat or raised red spots on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet and sometimes the knees, elbows or buttocks Mild headache or body ache: May also be present, especially in older children ALSO READ: Can toxin level tests improve your health, or just drain your wallet? “The mouth ulcers and skin rash do not always appear at the same time. In some cases, one may develop a day or two after the other. Although the symptoms can look alarming, most children start feeling better within a week to 10 days,” said Dr Bahatkar.

How the HFMD spreads The virus travels easily- through saliva, nasal secretions, fluid from blisters and even through stool. In schools and nurseries, where children often touch the same surfaces and toys, the infection can pass quickly from one child to another. Once the virus enters the body, it settles in the lining of the mouth and intestines, where it begins to multiply. “The virus can start spreading to others even before any signs of illness appear, making it harder to contain. In some cases, a child may carry the virus and pass it on without showing any symptoms,” shared Dr Bahatkar.

“The infection is most common in children under five years of age, partly because their immune systems are still developing and also because hygiene habits in early childhood are still forming,” he explained. “Older children, teens, and adults can also get infected if they have a weak immune system, though they typically build immunity after exposure to the virus,” Dr Lall said. Diagnosis and treatment Healthcare providers usually diagnose HFMD by examining the child’s blisters and other symptoms. In some cases, they may order tests such as throat swabs, stool samples or blister fluid analysis to confirm the infection, shares Dr Lall.

There is currently no specific medicine or vaccine for HFMD. As it is a viral illness, antibiotics are ineffective. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and ensuring comfort at home. Doctors recommend fever and pain relief medicines (such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, depending on age), plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, and simple remedies to ease sore throats, including warm salt-water gargles or soothing sprays. Experts recommend avoiding spicy or acidic foods and hot beverages while infected. ALSO READ: Confused by new US vaccine rules for kids? What Indian parents should know Parents are advised to consult a healthcare provider before giving any medication to children.

What parents can do to prevent infection Doctors reassure that HFMD is not usually dangerous, but its highly contagious nature makes vigilance essential. Wash hands often: Use soap and water after using the toilet, changing nappies, handling tissues, and before meals (Sanitisers are less effective against HFMD viruses). Disinfect surfaces: Clean toys, tables, doorknobs, switches and other commonly touched items regularly. Avoid sharing items: Keep cups, utensils, towels and bedding separate for sick children. Keep children home: Do not send an infected child to school or nursery until fever subsides and blisters begin to heal. Practise respiratory hygiene: Teach children to cover coughs and sneezes with tissues, and wash hands immediately after.