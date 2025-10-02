Slouch-sit-scroll: Aiims study says high gadget use reshaping teen bodies

Delhi’s teenagers may seem perpetually glued to their phones, but a recent All India Institute of Medical Science (Aiims) study suggests that what looks like harmless screen time could already be altering their bodies in subtle but significant ways, according to a Times of India report.
The slumped posture, long hours seated, and diminished movement patterns of these “gadget-glued” adolescents are leaving telltale signs: forward neck posture, muscle tightness, back pain, reduced flexibility, and even changes in foot structure.
The study has suggested that a structured physiotherapy regimen shows promising results in reversing many of these effects.
What did the Aiims study find?
According to the ToI report, in a project spanning two years starting October 2023, researchers tracked 380 students aged 15-18 in two private schools in Delhi. They wanted to measure how everyday postures and screen habits affected things like flexibility, posture, pain, and movement patterns.
Their observations include:
- Many adolescents display forward posture (where the head, neck, and upper back lean forward)
- Frequent complaints of neck, shoulder, and lower back pain
- Tightness in the iliotibial (IT) band, hamstrings, and other muscle chains
- Diminished flexibility in the lower back and hamstrings
- Structural deviations like flat feet
- A decline in “natural” flexibility-building postures, like cross-legged sitting, squatting, and barefoot movement
The study highlighted that traditional movement patterns are fading, and thus, self-stretching and joint mobility are being lost.
Physiotherapy sessions improved posture, flexibility, and strength
According to the ToI report, to test whether these trends can be reversed, the study also introduced physiotherapy-based interventions over 12 weeks and monitored changes. Students who adhered to the regime showed improvements in strength, flexibility, and movement patterns. The team is continuing into a 24-week follow-up phase.
The physiotherapy protocol included:
- Targeted stretching (hamstrings, back, etc.)
- Movement re-education to restore proper joint mechanics
- Strengthening of weak muscle groups
- Postural correction exercises
- Ergonomic guidance and habit-change coaching
Why should adults, too, take notice?
- Prolonged desk work, laptop or phone use
- Minimal movement or stretching breaks
- Lack of varied posture or foot mobility
- Poor ergonomic setups
- Less barefoot movement or squatting in everyday life
These behaviours compound over time. What starts as subtle stiffness or discomfort in youth might turn into chronic pain, joint degeneration, or mobility loss later on.
What are the hurdles to making real change?
Even with clear data and actionable solutions, applying them is not simple. The researchers flag several practical barriers:
- Entrenched habits: Teens (and adults) often default to slouched postures or lack awareness until pain becomes acute
- Environmental constraints: School classrooms, offices, and urban homes often don’t encourage postural variety or movement flexibility
- Delayed awareness: People often ignore small aches until they become serious
- Lack of institutional support: Physiotherapy or movement education is rarely built into school or workplace routines
- Sustainability: Short bursts of compliance may not translate into lifelong posture and mobility care
To address these, the authors recommend embedding movement education and physiotherapy guidance into schools, sports programs, and workplaces to make it part of the culture, not just an add-on.
What steps can you take today?
- Set posture-check reminders
- Introduce micro-breaks: stand, stretch, walk for 1–2 minutes
- Build a mini mobility routine (dynamic stretches)
- Reintroduce traditional posture patterns: squatting, cross-legged sitting, barefoot time
- Limit nonessential screen/scroll time
- Optimise your workspace ergonomics: laptop risers, supportive chairs, footrests
- Consider a guided physiotherapy program, especially if pain or stiffness is already present
