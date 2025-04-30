The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras), along with a team of collaborators, has unveiled a biosensor that can quickly detect pre-eclampsia, a serious condition that affects pregnant women, usually after the 20th week. Their innovation? A palm-sized, portable point-of-care (PoC) testing solution that uses fiber optic technology to spot early warning signs in just 30 minutes, potentially saving the lives of mothers and babies.

ALSO READ: Anaemic during pregnancy? Here's why your baby's heart could be at risk The research team, led by Professor V V Raghavendra Sai and Dr Ratan Kumar Chaudhary from IIT-Madras, along with collaborators from Vellore Institute of Technology and Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre, has published their study titled Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics. The technology has undergone various validation stages, including analytical, bioanalytical, and clinical evaluations, and is progressing through the necessary Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) for potential commercialisation.

How pre-eclampsia develops during pregnancy

Pre-eclampsia typically develops after the 20th week of pregnancy and affects 2–8 per cent of pregnancies worldwide, causing around 46,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 fetal or newborn mortalities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). During early pregnancy, new blood vessels form to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the placenta. In women with pre-eclampsia, these blood vessels do not develop or function properly. Issues with blood circulation in the placenta can cause fluctuations in the mother’s blood pressure.

Early detection is crucial, as timely treatment can significantly reduce maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality rates.

Common risk factors behind pre-eclampsia

Several factors can increase the risk of developing pre-eclampsia, including:

First-time pregnancies

Multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets)

Obesity

Pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease

Family history of pre-eclampsia

Signs and symptoms to watch for

Persistent high blood pressure

Proteinuria (excess protein in the urine, indicating kidney problems)

Severe headaches

Visual disturbances (such as blurred vision, seeing spots)

Upper abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting (after the first trimester)

Swelling in the hands and face

Complications if pre-eclampsia is left untreated

If left untreated, pre-eclampsia can result in serious complications affecting both the mother and the baby. These may range from short-term concerns to long-term health consequences. Timely medical intervention is essential to reduce these risks.

Potential complications include:

Eclampsia (seizures)

HELLP syndrome (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count)

Damage to vital organs such as the kidneys, liver, or brain

Placental abruption

Preterm birth

Fetal growth restriction

Maternal and fetal death

WHO-backed prevention methods for pre-eclampsia

According to WHO, while there is no guaranteed way to prevent pre-eclampsia, early and consistent prenatal care can significantly reduce the risk. Prevention strategies aim to identify and manage potential risk factors before complications arise.

Key preventive measures include:

Regular blood pressure monitoring

Urine tests to detect proteinuria

Checking for symptoms such as persistent headaches or visual disturbances

Maintaining a healthy weight and staying physically active, when medically advised

Managing pre-existing health conditions, particularly chronic hypertension

Initiating low-dose aspirin by 20 weeks of pregnancy or at the start of antenatal care

Calcium supplementation in populations with low dietary calcium intake

Use of antihypertensive medications to manage existing high blood pressure

How IIT-Madras’ sensor works to detect pre-eclampsia

An ultrasensitive plasmonic fibre optic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) platform has been developed to detect the biomarker responsible for pre-eclampsia in pregnant women.

Conventional technologies of this nature typically rely on glass optical fibres (GOF), which are costly, fragile, and require complex and precise fabrication processes.

To enhance affordability and accessibility, particularly in resource-limited settings, the platform incorporates polymeric optical fibres (POF), which are robust, flexible, cost-effective, and easier to handle.

It uses a special U-shaped fiber optic sensor made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), a kind of plastic that bends and guides light.

The biosensor checks for levels of placental growth factor (PlGF), a protein that helps doctors detect pre-eclampsia.

It only needs a tiny blood sample, about 30 microlitres (less than a drop), and delivers results at super-sensitive levels within 30 minutes.

The POF sensor probe-based P-FAB system shows significant promise as a cost-effective, user-friendly solution for on-site diagnosis of pre-eclampsia. This means doctors could soon test for pre-eclampsia right at the clinic — no bulky machines, no waiting days for lab reports.

Traditional diagnostic methods are often time-consuming and require substantial infrastructure and trained personnel, making them less accessible in remote areas.

Broader use of the biosensor beyond pregnancy

Beyond pre-eclampsia, the P-FAB platform holds potential for detecting other communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and Alzheimer’s disease, due to its versatility and adaptability.

This development represents a significant step forward in prenatal care, particularly in enhancing diagnostic capabilities in underserved regions.

