Ayushman Vay Vandana: Delhi launches ₹10 lakh health cover for elderly

The Delhi government on Monday introduced the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, offering senior citizens aged 70 and above a comprehensive health cover of up to ₹10 lakh annually. This initiative combines ₹5 lakh coverage from the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) with an additional ₹5 lakh provided by the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the scheme at Thyagaraj Stadium, distributing the first batch of Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to beneficiaries. These health cards will store complete medical records, facilitate regular check-ups, and provide emergency service details.

The scheme ensures free medical tests and treatments for eligible senior citizens in Delhi, irrespective of income levels. Registration can be completed at empanelled hospitals, through the Ayushman app, or via the official beneficiary portal.

“Every person who is above 70 years of age will get the benefit of this scheme. Only two things are required: first, you should be a resident of Delhi, and second, you should have an Aadhaar card. Registration starts today, and once your card is made, you will be able to get treatment in hospitals registered under this scheme, both in Delhi and across the country. Congratulations to all of you for this scheme,” said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said it is a historic step for Delhi’s healthcare system and the government is working to strengthen its health infrastructure. “This scheme is portable, and any Delhi resident, even if they are outside the city, can enrol. Chemotherapy, ICU care, surgeries, and 961 other medical treatments are also included,” Singh said.

Union Minister Puri highlighted that the scheme addresses previous gaps in healthcare provision for Delhi’s senior citizens, emphasising the government’s commitment to equitable health services. “As more and more hospitals in Delhi get empanelled under the scheme, it will prove to be a model for others for years to come, in terms of universal health access,” he said.

Who is eligible for Ayushman Vay Vandana health cover in Delhi

To qualify for the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme, individuals must meet the following conditions:

Age requirement: Applicants must be aged 70 years or above, regardless of income and financial status

ALSO READ: Delhi govt directs 110 hospitals to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme Senior citizens currently receiving benefits under schemes such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) must choose between continuing with their existing scheme or opting for coverage under AB PM-JAY. Additionally, individuals with private health insurance or those enrolled under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme are also eligible to avail themselves of the benefits of AB PM-JAY.

What the Ayushman Vay Vandana card offers senior citizens

Health coverage: An annual health insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh, comprising:

₹5 lakh under the central government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). An additional ₹5 lakh provided by the Delhi government.

Cashless treatment: Access to cashless medical treatment at both government and empanelled private hospitals across India.

All diagnostic tests and health check-ups are provided free of cost. Personalised health card: Each beneficiary is issued a unique health card that stores their complete medical history and emergency service details.

How to register for the ₹10 lakh health cover scheme in Delhi

Watch: How to create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card on Ayushman App Registration for the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme in Delhi commenced on April 28. Eligible senior citizens can visit the Official AB PM-JAY portal and enrol by providing their Aadhaar card. Upon successful registration, search for Ayushman Vaya Vandana. Beneficiaries will receive their personalised health cards, enabling them to access the scheme's benefits.

How to find hospitals providing free treatment in your area

Under the AB PM-JAY, all public hospitals in implementing states are automatically empanelled, while private hospitals are empanelled by state health agencies, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). To find an empanelled hospital, visit the PM-JAY hospital finder portal (https://hospitals.pmjay.gov.in/Search), select your state and district, apply filters such as hospital type or speciality, and click “Search” to view hospital names, addresses, contact details, and available services.