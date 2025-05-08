In a first for India, a 7-year-old cat from Pune named Pillu has had a pacemaker implanted to treat a dangerously slow heart rate. Yes, a pacemaker — for a cat. Now this little feline has not only bounced back but also made medical history, showing how far veterinary care has come in the country.

A drastic drop in heart rate led to discovery of severe cardiac issue

According to a report by The Times of India, Pillu’s heart rate had dropped to the 50s, far below the normal 140–220 beats per minute. Her pet parent, Ajay Hirulkar, noticed a decline in her energy levels, prompting a medical investigation.

“Just a couple of years ago, she was so full of energy she’d effortlessly leap onto the top of the cupboard. But at one point, she struggled to even clamber onto the chair. I sensed something was wrong,” Hirulkar told The Times of India.

ALSO READ: Why Warren Buffett and Donald Trump survive on soda-but you likely can't Trouble reportedly began two years ago when Pillu developed gingivitis and was later diagnosed with myocarditis, leading to a dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) phenotype. Though her heart rate remained stable for a while, it dropped sharply in March, leading to the discovery of a third-degree atrioventricular (AV) block.

How the pacemaker surgery was performed on Pillu

Recognising the urgency, a team of veterinary and human cardiologists collaborated for the complex procedure. Due to the challenges of feline anatomy, an epicardial pacemaker was used, which is placed on the heart’s outer surface rather than inside its chambers.

Surgeons opened Pillu’s chest, exposed the heart, and stitched two electrodes directly onto it — one at the tip and another just above. The pacemaker generator was implanted between the muscles on her side, secured with six delicate sutures.

What is a third-degree AV block and why is it dangerous?

What is a pacemaker? A pacemaker is a small, implantable medical device that helps regulate abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias). It works by sending low-energy electrical pulses to prompt the heart to beat at a normal rate and rhythm. Pacemakers are commonly used to treat conditions like bradycardia (slow heart rate), heart block, and certain types of heart failure. According to the US National Library of Medicine, a third-degree AV block is a complete heart block in which the electrical signals between the upper and lower heart chambers are entirely disrupted. This causes the chambers to beat independently, leading to inefficient blood circulation. Without treatment, it can be fatal. Pacemakers are commonly used to restore coordinated rhythm.

The lifespan of a pacemaker's battery typically ranges from 6 to 10 years, depending on the device model and how frequently it needs to stimulate the heart. Replacing the battery is usually a straightforward outpatient procedure.

In India, the cost of pacemaker implantation varies based on the type of device and the healthcare facility. The price of the pacemaker device itself ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹55,000. When including surgical fees, hospital charges, and post-operative care, the total cost can range from ₹2,40,000 to ₹4,50,000.

What Pillu’s case means for India’s pet healthcare sector

Pillu’s successful pacemaker surgery represents a major milestone in Indian veterinary cardiology. While a similar procedure had been conducted on a dog in 2020, this is the first instance of a pacemaker implant in a cat in India.