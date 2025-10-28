Stress and heartbreak may have triggered Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm

Kim Kardashian, in the new season of The Kardashians, revealed that doctors had discovered a “little aneurysm” in her brain during a scan. In the brief clip, she is seen in a medical setting with her head bandaged, saying, “They’re like, ‘Just stress.’” The 45-year-old reality TV star explained that the small aneurysm, which is a balloon-like bulge in a blood vessel of the brain, might have been linked to the immense stress she has endured over the past few years. Kardashian cited her high-profile divorce from Kanye “Ye” West, her responsibilities as a mother of four, her multiple business ventures, and studying law as contributing factors.

What is a brain aneurysm? According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain. Over time, that weak area can bulge outward, forming a balloon-like swelling that can rupture and cause bleeding in the brain. Neurosurgeon Dr Brian Hoeflinger, who reacted to Kardashian’s diagnosis on Instagram, said that while the annual rupture rate is less than one per cent, the outcomes of a rupture can be fatal or leave lasting neurological damage. Can stress cause a brain aneurysm? Chronic stress can increase blood pressure, placing additional strain on blood vessel walls. Over time, that strain can contribute to vascular weakness.

Dr Hoeflinger explained that while genetics, smoking, hypertension, and certain drug abuse are established risk factors, stress acts as a contributing factor rather than a direct cause. What symptoms should you never ignore? According to Dr Praveen Gupta, chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, early warning signs of an aneurysm include: A sudden, severe headache

Blurred or double vision

Pain above or behind the eye

Stiff neck

Nausea or vomiting

Sudden confusion or loss of consciousness On preventive measures, Dr Gupta said lifestyle changes to control blood pressure and avoid rupture are crucial. “Monitoring small, unruptured aneurysms with regular imaging is important, along with lifestyle changes,” he said.