Rise in stray dog bites turns Indian streets unsafe for children, elderly

India is witnessing a sharp rise in dog bite cases, with over 3.7 million incidents and 54 confirmed human rabies deaths reported in 2024. The figures, compiled by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the National Rabies Control Programme, highlight the growing public health challenge.

Analysis of data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shows that incidents of dog bite in India have increased by nearly 70 per cent between 2022 and 2024 , signalling a larger systemic failure in managing stray dog populations. Deaths caused by rabies also witnessed a sharp increase during the period.

This trend threatens India’s target of eliminating rabies by 2030 under its National Rabies Control Programme. Elderly and children are more vulnerable Children are particularly at risk due to their vulnerable size, limited awareness, and tendency to interact with animals. Experts note that younger children are more likely to suffer bites to the head, neck or face, making injuries more severe and traumatic. According to Health Ministry data, dog bite cases involving children under 15 were reported across India between January and December 2024 with most attacks involving stray dogs in residential neighbourhoods, school zones, or while playing outdoors.

The elderly are also vulnerable to dog bites due to slower reflexes, reduced mobility, and sensory impairments like poor vision or hearing, which make it harder to detect or respond to aggressive behaviour of stray animals. The use of walking aids can also startle stray dogs, while underlying health conditions and weakened immunity increase the risk of complications from even minor bites. Centre and civic bodies plan action On July 28, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the growing problem of stray dog attacks across the country, particularly those leading to rabies and fatalities. The court’s action came after it came across a report in The Times of India titled ‘City hounded by strays and kids pay price’, highlighting the dire situation in urban areas like Delhi where children are frequent victims. The move underscores the urgent need for stronger intervention, especially in capital cities struggling to contain the crisis.