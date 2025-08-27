Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Science of happiness: How to activate your body's natural happy hormones

Science of happiness: How to activate your body's natural happy hormones

Serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, endorphins are your natural happy hormones. Here's how simple lifestyle tweaks can lift your mood and lower stress, day after day

serotonin dopamine oxytocin endorphins, mental health

Small daily habits like sunlight, movement, and mindful moments can naturally trigger your body’s happy hormones, say experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Feeling low despite a good job, friends, and Netflix? We often wonder why we feel tired, cranky, or simply 'meh' despite seemingly having everything in place. The secret might not be in your boss, your love life, or your bank account, but in your body’s powerful happy hormones.
 
According to Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta, senior director and head, internal medicine department, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, these natural chemicals don’t just make you smile, they also affect your motivation, stress, relationships, and even productivity.

What exactly are ‘happy hormones’?

The term refers to certain chemicals in our brain and body that regulate mood and emotions, something like your body’s in-built 'mood managers'. According to Dr Gupta, here are the big four you need to know: 
 
  • Serotonin keeps your mood stable, aids sleep, and supports digestion.
  • Dopamine, also called the 'reward chemical', fuels motivation and focus.
  • Oxytocin is the 'love hormone' that builds trust and bonding.
  • Endorphins are your natural painkillers, giving that 'post-workout high'.
When these are balanced, you feel more energised, calmer, and emotionally resilient. When they dip, you may experience anxiety, fatigue, or low moods, explained Dr Gupta.

Can food boost your happy hormones?

Dr Gupta stressed the link between food and hormones and said that your plate can be your first mood-lifter. He said:

  • Nuts, seeds, dairy, and poultry provide tryptophan, a building block for serotonin.
  • Dark chocolate and bananas trigger dopamine release (finally, a reason to snack guilt-free).
  • Omega-3 fatty acids in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds fuel brain health.
  • Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and kimchi support gut health, which influences serotonin levels.

Exercise is better than coffee: Doctor

According to Dr Gupta, that 3 pm coffee hit may keep you awake, but a brisk walk or quick stretch can give you something longer-lasting: endorphins and dopamine. Exercise does not always mean a gym grind, even dancing in your room, a 20-minute walk around your office block, or climbing stairs can do the trick.

Sunlight and sleep matter to your happiness

Dr Gupta said morning sunlight boosts serotonin. Just 10–15 minutes of stepping outside, even on your office terrace, can improve your mood. Green spaces have also been shown to reduce stress, so think of that park stroll as medicine, not luxury.
 
He warned that scrolling Instagram till late night is a bad idea. Both serotonin and dopamine need good sleep cycles to stay balanced. According to him, 7–8 hours of good sleep is enough for boosting happy hormones naturally.

Can yoga and meditation make you genuinely happier?

According to Dr Gupta, these practices calm the nervous system, lowering stress hormones like cortisol, and nudging your body to release serotonin and endorphins. Even five minutes of mindful breathing at your desk can help.

The magic of hug and gratitude

It might sound cliche, but physical touch like hugging a friend, cuddling a pet, or even a warm handshake boosts oxytocin, the bonding hormone. For office-goers, even casual positive interactions at work can keep their mood hormones active.
 
Keeping a gratitude journal or simply noting three good things about your day can lift dopamine and serotonin levels. Mindfulness helps you savour small joys, something young professionals often overlook in the rush of deadlines.

When should you see a doctor?

If you have tried lifestyle changes but still feel persistently low, anxious, or unmotivated, it’s important to seek medical help. Doctors may recommend therapy, supplements, or medications to rebalance your body’s chemistry.
 
Quick daily checklist to keep your happy hormones flowing
  • Eat balanced meals with protein, fibre, and healthy fats
  • Step outside for some sunlight every day
  • Move your body: walk, dance, stretch, or exercise
  • Sleep at least 7–8 hours
  • Stay connected with friends, family, or even your pet
  • Practice gratitude or mindfulness
  • Breathe deeply when stress hits
Dr Gupta stressed happiness is not just about circumstances, it is chemistry. By paying attention to your diet, movement, connections, and sleep, you can naturally keep your happy hormones balanced. The result? More energy, better focus, and a calmer, happier you, even during those stressful meetings. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Mental health Hormone therapy Oxytocin

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

