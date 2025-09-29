Home / Health / Can app-based eating affect your heart? Doctors explain the hidden risks

Can app-based eating affect your heart? Doctors explain the hidden risks

World Heart Day 2025: The ease of ordering burgers, pizzas, and fried snacks at a tap comes with a price; doctors say app culture is silently shaping India's rising heart health crisis

food delivery apps
The rise of food delivery apps is reshaping eating habits and silently impacting heart health, say experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery apps have transformed eating habits in India’s urban centres, making ultra-processed, calorie-dense meals a routine choice rather than an occasional treat. Health experts warn this growing dependence on app-based foods is silently increasing the risk of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and early heart disease among young professionals.
 
According to Dr Mukesh Goel, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the daily dependence on calorie-rich, ultra-processed meals delivered to our doors is no longer just an occasional indulgence. It is becoming a lifestyle—and a dangerous one for our hearts.

How are food delivery apps reshaping what you eat?

Not too long ago, eating out meant a weekend treat. Today, food delivery apps have blurred the line between indulgence and routine. Burgers, pizzas, fried snacks, and sugary drinks are now just a click away, even late at night.
 
“Young adults and office workers are the most frequent users, giving up home-cooked food for app-based meals,” says Dr Goel.
 
“We are seeing increased intake of salt, fat, and refined carbs. Over time, wholesome meals are being pushed aside in favour of processed quick fixes.”

How is this convenience harming heart health?

According to Dr Goel, urban youth are increasingly showing early warning signs—hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and even metabolic syndrome. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 also reports a rise in obesity across most states.
 
“Takeout meals tend to be high in sodium and trans fats, which raise cholesterol and blood pressure. Even a few app-based meals a week can silently increase cardiovascular risk in otherwise ‘healthy-looking’ young adults,” he explains.

What exactly do ultra-processed foods do to your heart?

“It is like a slow, invisible attack,” warns Dr Goel. Excess sodium drives up blood pressure. Added sugars push up triglycerides and insulin resistance. Trans fats raise bad cholesterol and lower the good kind, clogging arteries. And preservatives? They trigger inflammation in blood vessels.
 
“In India, where many already have a genetic predisposition to heart disease, these stresses speed up blockages, making heart attacks and strokes more likely, often at younger ages,” Dr Goel notes.

Why should even ‘slim’ people worry?

“People think that being lean means you are automatically safe, but that is far from fact,” says Dr Goel. He explains that ultra-processed diets trigger silent mechanisms like chronic inflammation, vessel damage, and even gut microbiome disruption.
 
“This makes ‘slim but unhealthy’ a real phenomenon among young Indians. Frequent app-based meals raise heart disease risk even without visible weight gain,” he cautions.

Why do food apps feel so addictive?

It is not just about hunger, it is psychology. From discounts and cashback to irresistible food photos, apps are designed for instant gratification.
 
“For professionals juggling long commutes and hectic jobs, it is easier to tap ‘order now’ than cook dal-chawal. But over time, this convenience rewires habits, making dependency on processed foods stronger,” says Dr Goel.

What red flags should you watch out for?

If your order history shows more creamy gravies, refined flour breads, or packaged desserts than veggies, that is a warning sign.
 
Dr Goel adds, “Ordering more than twice a week without fibre-rich sides or lean proteins is risky. If meals leave you feeling sluggish or unusually thirsty, chances are your heart is not happy.”

What are the smarter choices hidden in food apps?

Not everything on delivery apps is a heart bomb. Look out for grilled, steamed, or tandoor-cooked options instead of deep-fried. Swap sugary drinks with lemon water, buttermilk, or plain water.
 
“South Indian meals with sambhar and vegetables or North Indian thalis with dal and sabzi are far better than fried fast food,” Dr Goel suggests. Many apps now allow customisation which people can use, such as lower oil, extra veggies, smaller portions.

How often is it safe to indulge?

Dr Goel stresses that moderation matters. “In India, where heart disease strikes a decade earlier, indulging more than once a week is not wise. A single slice of pizza occasionally is very different from polishing off a full meal regularly,” he says.
 
His rule of thumb? Keep 80 per cent of meals home-cooked with pulses, vegetables, and whole grains. Reserve indulgence as an occasional treat, not a lifestyle.
 
According to Dr Goel, food delivery apps are not the enemy, it is how we use them that matters.
 
For young people, the convenience is undeniable. But if you want to protect your heart, the trick lies in conscious choices, balance, and setting boundaries.
 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Heart Day 2025: Heart attacks no longer just an old age problem

Alcohol use linked to liver diseases, even at moderate levels: Study

Liver fat, not bodyweight, predicts health risks in obese children: Study

What happens to your body when you eat too many ultra-processed foods

Aiims doctor suggests you avoid these 3 dangerous common household items

Topics :Health with BSBS Web Reportsheart healthHealth Ministryhealth newsCardiovascular diseasefood and beveragesFood deliveryZomatoSwiggy

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story