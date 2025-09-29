Home / Health / Pings that sting: Why too many phone notifications may be bad for your heart

Pings that sting: Why too many phone notifications may be bad for your heart

Doctors warn that constant notifications, late-night alerts and heavy screen time do not just disturb sleep, they spike blood pressure, disrupt rhythm and quietly harm young hearts

Constant notifications and digital overload may be straining young hearts, warn experts. (Photo: AdobeStock)
In today’s always-connected world, people are spending hours glued to their screens, constantly interrupted by pings, emails, and alerts. Doctors now warn that this digital overload is not just draining the mind, it may also be putting silent stress on the heart, raising the risk of high blood pressure, irregular rhythms, and long-term cardiovascular problems.
According to Dr Vanita Arora, Clinical Lead-Cardiac Electrophysiology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, the evidence is stacking up.
 
“Studies show that heavy device use is linked with higher blood pressure, reduced heart rate variability, and even palpitations, particularly in younger people,” she says. “Wearable data also reveal that continuous tech use raises the risk of hypertension in adults.”
 
So while we cannot yet say your smartphone causes heart disease, the warning signs are hard to ignore.

How quickly does your heart respond to a notification?

Almost instantly. Dr Arora explains, “Even a single anxious notification can cause a spike in blood pressure and heart rate. Over time (weeks, not years), you may see changes like reduced heart rate variability or persistently high BP.”
 
Think about it: one WhatsApp ping, one Google Spaces alert, and your body acts as if you are in danger. Now multiply that by 200–500 pings a day.

Why does your brain treat notifications like an emergency?

It is all about the brain-heart connection. Your brain reads a notification as a signal of urgency and fires up your “fight-or-flight” mode. Stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol surge, pushing your heart rate up and tightening your blood vessels.
 
Dr Arora adds, “If this happens repeatedly, the brain and heart start ‘learning’ this stress pattern, which can weaken both systems over time.”
 
Notifications also disrupt sleep, keep you glued to the chair, and add psychological stress, all known heart risks. But they can also directly disturb the body’s rhythm control, causing irregular heartbeats and vessel constriction, even in healthy people.

Is there a ‘safe limit’ for screen time and notifications?

No magic number exists, but doctors say more than two hours of notification-driven screen time a day can start showing cardiovascular effects.
 
Worse still, urgent or late-night notifications hit harder. That “work update” at 11:45 pm? It does not just ruin your sleep, it also spikes your heart’s stress load.

Can you reverse the effects if you change habits?

According to Dr Arora, yes, most effects are reversible. “When people cut down notifications, blood pressure and heart rate variability improve within days,” she says. “Better sleep and mood follow almost immediately.”
 
So, your heart really does thank you when you hit “Do Not Disturb.”

Are people with heart disease at higher risk?

Absolutely. For those with hypertension, arrhythmias, or heart failure, even minor digital stress can worsen symptoms. “These patients should establish clear digital boundaries, turn off non-urgent alerts, and avoid screens close to bedtime,” Dr Arora advises.

How does tech stress make other risks worse?

Think of digital overload as the spark that lights the fire. It does not act alone; it magnifies poor sleep, unhealthy eating, inactivity, anxiety, and depression. All of these together push the cardiovascular system into a danger zone.
 
Dr Arora sums it up: “Cyber stress is like fuel poured onto a fire already burning from lifestyle pressures.”

What hidden changes does tech stress cause?

Even without symptoms, excessive screen stress can silently:
  • Make blood vessels less flexible
  • Disturb the nervous system’s rhythm control
  • Keep the body stuck in fight-or-flight mode
These invisible shifts, if ignored, may pave the way for serious heart issues later.

So, what can you do to protect your heart?

You do not need to quit technology. But you do need boundaries. Here are quick, realistic steps:
  • Batch notifications: Check messages at set times, not constantly.
  • Set digital curfews: No screens at least 30 minutes before bed.
  • Use “Do Not Disturb” during deep work or rest.
  • Move often: Stand, stretch, or walk after every 45–60 minutes.
  • Guard your sleep: Your heart resets itself at night. Do not rob it.

The final beat: Is your tech use worth your heartbeat?

Dr Arora stresses that your heart does not just pump harder at the gym—it also races with every digital ping. The stress may be silent, but its impact is real, and reversible if you act now.
 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

