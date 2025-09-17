Is your gymwear giving you a rash? It's more common than you think

You love your crisp office shirts and stretchy gym wear, but have you ever wondered why that itch or rash shows up soon after wearing them? It is easy to blame the heat or your “sensitive skin,” but dermatologists say the real culprit may be your clothes themselves.

A common condition, textile dermatitis, is the cause of this rash. Here's everything you should know about it:

What is textile dermatitis, and how is it different from other skin allergies?

Textile dermatitis is a form of contact dermatitis, but unlike rashes caused by jewellery, soaps, or cosmetics, this one is linked to fabrics or the chemicals used to treat them.

Dr Ajit Kumar, Consultant Dermatologist at Ramakrishna CARE Hospitals, Raipur, explains: "It usually shows up as redness, itching, bumps, or scaly patches on areas where clothing rubs the most, like the neck, armpits, waistline, or behind the knees. A tell-tale sign is that the rash worsens with heat or sweat and clears up when you stop wearing those particular clothes." Dr Nimesh D Mehta, Dermatologist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, adds: "The condition typically spares body parts not covered by clothes. Patients may mistake it for heat rash or fungal infection, but the rash often returns with the same clothes. In chronic cases, it can even cause thickening of the skin."

How do synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon irritate skin? The irritation often stems not just from the fabric itself but the chemicals used during manufacturing. Polyester, nylon, and spandex trap heat and moisture, weakening the skin barrier. Tight-fitting garments like leggings or sports bras also increase friction. Chemical treatments — including wrinkle-resistant resins, disperse or azo dyes (especially red, blue, and black), waterproofing agents, and flame retardants — can trigger allergic reactions. Some residues may linger for years and still affect sensitive skin. Who is more prone to developing textile dermatitis? Genetics and skin conditions: Those with eczema, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis are more susceptible due to weaker skin barriers.

Those with eczema, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis are more susceptible due to weaker skin barriers. Climate: In hot, humid areas like India, sweat can leach dyes and chemicals from fabrics onto the skin.

In hot, humid areas like India, sweat can leach dyes and chemicals from fabrics onto the skin. Friction zones: Areas like the waist, inner thighs, and armpits are more affected.

Areas like the waist, inner thighs, and armpits are more affected. Demographics: Women and children are especially vulnerable due to tight-fitting synthetics and thinner skin, respectively. What should you look for when buying safer clothes? Choose light-coloured, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo blends.

Opt for loose fits instead of tight synthetics to reduce friction.

Avoid labels like “wrinkle-free”, “flame-resistant”, or “waterproof”, which signal chemical treatments.

Look for certification marks such as OEKO-TEX® Standard 100.

Stick to plain cotton undergarments and nightwear for prolonged contact comfort. Should you always wash new clothes before wearing them? Yes. Doctors advise washing all new clothes—especially synthetics—two to three times to remove residual dyes and preservatives. Use fragrance-free, mild detergents and rinse thoroughly. Wash new garments separately to prevent colour bleed.