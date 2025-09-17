Is your gymwear giving you a rash? It's more common than you think

What is textile dermatitis, and how is it different from other skin allergies?
How do synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon irritate skin?
Who is more prone to developing textile dermatitis?
- Genetics and skin conditions: Those with eczema, atopic dermatitis, or psoriasis are more susceptible due to weaker skin barriers.
- Climate: In hot, humid areas like India, sweat can leach dyes and chemicals from fabrics onto the skin.
- Friction zones: Areas like the waist, inner thighs, and armpits are more affected.
- Demographics: Women and children are especially vulnerable due to tight-fitting synthetics and thinner skin, respectively.
What should you look for when buying safer clothes?
- Choose light-coloured, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo blends.
- Opt for loose fits instead of tight synthetics to reduce friction.
- Avoid labels like “wrinkle-free”, “flame-resistant”, or “waterproof”, which signal chemical treatments.
- Look for certification marks such as OEKO-TEX® Standard 100.
- Stick to plain cotton undergarments and nightwear for prolonged contact comfort.
Should you always wash new clothes before wearing them?
What skincare can help prevent or reduce symptoms?
- Moisturise daily with fragrance-free creams rich in ceramides or petroleum jelly.
- Use syndet cleansers instead of harsh soaps.
- Apply a barrier cream on high-friction zones before wearing tight clothes.
- For flare-ups, dermatologists may prescribe low-potency corticosteroids or non-steroidal creams like tacrolimus.
Are there textile safety rules for India?
- Globally, Europe’s REACH laws and the OEKO-TEX label offer fabric safety assurances.
- In the US, children’s clothing chemicals are regulated.
- In India, BIS does restrict some dyes and formaldehyde levels, but enforcement is weak and imported clothing often slips through the cracks.
What innovations could make clothing safer?
- Bio-based resins and enzyme treatments to replace harsh chemicals
- Low-impact or natural dyeing methods
- Breathable, moisture-wicking synthetics
- Nanotechnology-based coatings with fewer irritants
- Transparent chemical labelling to help informed shopping
