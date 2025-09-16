What can slow breast cancer cell growth? 30-minute workout, say scientists

Even a single 30-minute session of vigorous exercise may help the body fight cancer at a cellular level, according to a new study.

Researchers from Edith Cowan University, Australia, have found that resistance training and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) trigger the release of muscle proteins called myokines, which can slow the growth of breast cancer cells by up to 30 per cent in laboratory settings.

The study, titled A single bout of resistance or high-intensity interval training increases anti-cancer myokines and suppresses cancer cell growth in vitro in survivors of breast cancer, was published in Breast Cancer Research and Treatment. It examined 32 breast cancer survivors who performed a single session of either resistance training (RT) or high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

What did the study find? Blood samples taken before, immediately after, and 30 minutes post-exercise revealed a surge in anti-cancer myokines such as interleukin-6 (IL-6), decorin, SPARC, and oncostatin M. When scientists exposed breast cancer cells (MDA-MB-231, a particularly aggressive type) to this exercise-conditioned blood, cancer cell growth was slashed by 19–29 per cent. HIIT, in particular, triggered a greater increase in IL-6 levels and had a slightly stronger inhibitory effect on cancer cells immediately after exercise. How can exercise slow cancer cell growth? According to medical scientists, muscles are not just for strength — they also act like mini “medicine factories.” During workouts, they release signalling proteins called myokines, which can:

Interfere with cancer cell survival and spread

Promote cancer cell death (apoptosis)

Reduce inflammation, which is linked to cancer progression

Improve body composition by reducing fat and increasing lean muscle mass HIIT or resistance training: Which is better? The study found both types of exercise effective. Resistance training (such as lifting weights) and HIIT (short bursts of intense cardio with rest intervals) each boosted myokine levels and reduced breast cancer cell growth. However, HIIT produced a slightly stronger immediate effect. Researchers believe this may be due to the higher metabolic demand of HIIT, which results in a larger release of IL-6 — a myokine with anti-cancer properties.