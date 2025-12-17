Home / Health / Guillain-barre syndrome: Early warning signs doctors want you to know

Guillain-barre syndrome: Early warning signs doctors want you to know

As hospitals strengthen neurological care after GBS cases in Pune and MP, doctors explain the symptoms, triggers and treatments that can prevent severe complications

Guillain-Barre syndrome India
Weakness and numbness in the legs are often among the earliest symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, doctors say. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
In early 2025, over 200 Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Pune, with more than 10 linked deaths, pushed the rare nerve disorder into the national spotlight. Health officials traced several cases to contaminated food or water, while smaller numbers were also reported from Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, prompting hospitals to strengthen neurological and critical care preparedness. Although GBS remains uncommon, doctors warn that its rapid progression and unpredictable course make early recognition and timely treatment crucial.
 
Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, is a rare, serious autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. This immune response leads to inflammation and damage to the protective covering of nerves, disrupting how signals travel between the brain and muscles.
 
“GBS is a rare but potentially life-threatening condition because it can progress very quickly if missed,” says Dr Manisha Arora, Director, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.
 

Early warning signs to watch for

 
The condition usually begins in the lower limbs and moves upwards. Initial symptoms may include tingling or numbness in the feet and hands, followed by sudden weakness in the legs.
 
“People may notice difficulty walking, climbing stairs or getting up from a seated position,” explains Dr Anurag Lamba, Director – Neurology, Paras Health, Panchkula. “In some cases, facial weakness, slurred speech or trouble swallowing can also appear,” he adds.
 
Any weakness that worsens rapidly, especially after a recent infection, should be treated as a medical emergency. If the nerves supplying breathing muscles are affected, patients may develop respiratory failure, requiring ventilator support.
 

Who is more likely to develop GBS?

 
GBS can affect people of all ages, but doctors see it more commonly in adults, particularly those who are middle-aged or older.
 
“The most significant risk factor is a recent infection,” Dr Lamba says. These include respiratory illnesses, stomach infections, and viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and COVID-19. In rare instances, GBS has also been reported following vaccinations.
 
Doctors emphasise that GBS is neither contagious, nor hereditary. While chronic lifestyle-related conditions are not strongly linked to causing GBS, delayed diagnosis and treatment can increase the risk of severe complications. The nerve damage can progress rapidly, leading to paralysis, breathing failure, heart rhythm disturbances and, in severe cases, life-threatening complications or death.
 

Why early hospital care is critical

 
The recent cases reported from Pune and parts of Madhya Pradesh have largely followed known medical patterns, with GBS developing after common infections. However, clinicians say the speed of progression has been striking in some patients.
 
“In a few cases, weakness advanced from mild symptoms to severe paralysis within days,” Dr Arora notes. This rapid deterioration reinforces the importance of early referral to hospitals equipped with neurology and intensive care services. GBS often worsens over one or two weeks and can continue to peak for up to a month.
 
“GBS can affect not just movement but also heart rate and blood pressure,” says Dr Lamba. Early hospitalisation allows doctors to closely monitor breathing, heart rhythm and blood pressure, and intervene before complications become life-threatening.
 
Prompt admission also ensures timely access to intensive care and life-saving respiratory support if needed.
 

Treatment options available in India

 
The two standard treatments for GBS are -
  • Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG)
  • Plasma exchange or plasmapheresis
 
Both therapies aim to reduce the immune system’s attack on the nerves. “These treatments are available in most tertiary care centres in India, but timing is crucial,” says Dr Arora.
 
Patients who receive treatment within the first one to two weeks of symptom onset tend to recover faster and have fewer long-term complications. Delayed treatment can result in prolonged paralysis, extended hospital stays and slower nerve recovery.
 

Recovery and life after GBS

 
Recovery from Guillain-Barré Syndrome is gradual and varies from person to person. While some patients improve within weeks, others may take months or even up to a year to regain strength.
 
Rehabilitation is a central part of recovery and often includes physiotherapy to rebuild muscle strength, occupational therapy to restore independence in daily activities, and speech or swallowing therapy when required.
 
“The outlook is generally encouraging,” Dr Lamba says. “Around 70 to 80 per cent of patients recover fully or nearly fully.”
 
A small proportion may experience lingering weakness, fatigue or sensory changes, but with consistent rehabilitation and follow-up care, most patients are able to return to active, independent lives.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

