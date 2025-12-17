A phrase dropped in a Vanity Fair interview by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, describing Donald Trump as having an “alcoholic personality”, left many people puzzled, as the US President himself publicly agreed with the label despite being a lifelong non-drinker.

So how can someone who doesn’t drink be called that?

According to Dr Ratnarakshit Ingole, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, “alcoholic personality” is not a recognised medical or diagnostic term and one should not confuse it with alcohol use disorder (AUD). Instead, it is an informal label that has crept into popular language to describe certain coping patterns, often seen in people under chronic stress, that may increase vulnerability to alcohol misuse but do not amount to a personality disorder.

When people say “alcoholic personality”, they are usually pointing to traits, not drinking behaviour. Dr Ingole explains that this label is often used for individuals who are highly driven, intensely focused, emotionally restrained, and under constant pressure, the sort of people who keep functioning at a high level even when stressed to the brink. In everyday terms, this can include: Extreme self-belief and confidence

Perfectionism and a need for control

High tolerance for stress and long working hours

Difficulty switching off or relaxing

Risk-taking and intensity

Using external tools, including alcohol sometimes, to manage sleep, emotions, or pressure These traits can exist with or without alcohol use.