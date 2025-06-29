India refutes Lancet report, says unvaccinated child rate now lower

Amid recent reports flagging India as a country with a high burden of unvaccinated children, the Centre on Saturday said that the percentage of zero dose children in the total population had declined from 0.11 per cent in 2023 to 0.06 per cent in 2024.

For operational purposes, international agencies define zero dose children as infants who have not received the first dose of the DTP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine.

ALSO READ: Child deaths down, vaccinations up-but India's health fight isn't over According to a recent Lancet report, 15.7 million children globally had not received any doses of the DTP vaccine in their first year of life in 2023. India had the second highest burden, at 1.44 million, after Nigeria.

The report also grouped India among eight countries that accounted for more than half of the world’s zero dose children. These included Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Indonesia and Brazil. Responding to the findings, the Union Health Ministry said that any comparison of India with countries with a high burden of unvaccinated children must take into account its large population size and high vaccination coverage under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). The ministry said it provides free vaccination services annually to 29 million pregnant women and 26 million infants aged zero to one year under the UIP.

It added that the Centre, in consultation with all states and union territories, has launched targeted campaigns to address challenges among zero dose children. ALSO READ: Unvaccinated kids' numbers fell from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024: Govt This includes the rollout of a zero dose implementation plan across 143 districts in eleven states with a high burden of unvaccinated children. “These campaigns particularly target regions such as urban slums, peri-urban areas, migratory populations, hard-to-reach regions, and communities affected by vaccine hesitancy,” the ministry said. It also claimed that India’s antigen-wise immunisation coverage is already surpassing global averages across all antigens.