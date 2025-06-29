Home / Health / India refutes Lancet report, says unvaccinated child rate now lower

India refutes Lancet report, says unvaccinated child rate now lower

Despite a Lancet report listing India among top countries with unvaccinated children, the Centre says the share of zero dose children fell from 0.11% to 0.06% in 2024

International agencies define zero dose children as infants who have not received the first dose of the DTP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine. Image: UN India Instagram
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Amid recent reports flagging India as a country with a high burden of unvaccinated children, the Centre on Saturday said that the percentage of zero dose children in the total population had declined from 0.11 per cent in 2023 to 0.06 per cent in 2024.
 
For operational purposes, international agencies define zero dose children as infants who have not received the first dose of the DTP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis) vaccine.
 
According to a recent Lancet report, 15.7 million children globally had not received any doses of the DTP vaccine in their first year of life in 2023. India had the second highest burden, at 1.44 million, after Nigeria. 
 
The report also grouped India among eight countries that accounted for more than half of the world’s zero dose children. These included Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Indonesia and Brazil.
 
Responding to the findings, the Union Health Ministry said that any comparison of India with countries with a high burden of unvaccinated children must take into account its large population size and high vaccination coverage under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).
 
The ministry said it provides free vaccination services annually to 29 million pregnant women and 26 million infants aged zero to one year under the UIP.
 
It added that the Centre, in consultation with all states and union territories, has launched targeted campaigns to address challenges among zero dose children.
 
This includes the rollout of a zero dose implementation plan across 143 districts in eleven states with a high burden of unvaccinated children. 
 
“These campaigns particularly target regions such as urban slums, peri-urban areas, migratory populations, hard-to-reach regions, and communities affected by vaccine hesitancy,” the ministry said.
 
It also claimed that India’s antigen-wise immunisation coverage is already surpassing global averages across all antigens.
 
Citing the WHO and Unicef Estimates of National Immunisation Coverage (WUENIC) report for 2023, the ministry said India’s national DTP-1 coverage stood at 93 per cent, with 24.7 million out of 26.5 million infants covered.
 
This was higher than Nigeria’s 70 per cent coverage during the same period.
 
The ministry further noted a reduction in the dropout rate from DTP-1 to DTP-3—from 7 per cent in 2013 to 2 per cent in 2023—and an increase in measles coverage from 83 per cent in 2013 to 93 per cent in 2023.
 
“Therefore, any interpretation or analysis based on isolated factors does not lend credence to the country’s progress on its immunisation programme,” it said.
       

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

