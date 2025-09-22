Can toxin level tests improve your health, or just drain your wallet?

You’ve probably seen celebrities talk about “toxin level tests.” Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently mentioned getting one, sparking widespread curiosity. But should you be lining up for one too—or is it just another wellness fad feeding health anxiety?

What exactly is a toxin test?

According to Dr Manisha Arora, Director – Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, our bodies sometimes absorb harmful heavy metals like mercury, lead, or arsenic. In large amounts, these can be dangerous.

Toxicology screenings can detect these metals in your blood or urine. However, unlike cholesterol or sugar tests, they’re not routine. “Routine toxicology screening has limited clinical utility,” Dr Arora said. “It’s only for high-risk groups or when there’s strong suspicion of poisoning.”

Does a high toxin reading mean you’re in danger? Not necessarily. Dr Satish Koul, Senior Director & Unit Head, Internal Medicine at Fortis Gurgaon, explains that elevated toxin levels may just reflect recent exposure—not necessarily long-term harm. It depends on: The type of toxin

How long and how intensely you were exposed

Your individual vulnerability (children are especially sensitive) Are there medical cut-offs for concern? Yes, but only for some substances. Global bodies like the WHO and CDC offer benchmarks: Lead above 5 µg/dL in children

Mercury above 10 µg/L in adults Still, doctors caution that numbers must be interpreted alongside symptoms and exposure history.

Who actually needs a toxin test? Doctors advise testing only when medically indicated—for example: Children with developmental delays possibly linked to lead exposure

People with unexplained neurological, kidney, or liver problems

Workers in shipyards, painting, metal industries, or contaminated zones Otherwise, there’s little benefit in getting tested. What happens if your toxin levels are high? Treatment depends on how high the levels are and whether symptoms are present: Mild cases: Avoid further exposure (e.g., cut seafood if mercury is high)

Avoid further exposure (e.g., cut seafood if mercury is high) Moderate cases: Focus on hydration, diet (iron, calcium, vitamin C help)

Focus on hydration, diet (iron, calcium, vitamin C help) Severe cases: May need medical treatments like chelation under supervision Important: Chelation is a serious medical therapy—not a wellness spa detox.