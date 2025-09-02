Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / This new compound may help treat aggressive triple-negative breast cancer

This new compound may help treat aggressive triple-negative breast cancer

Researchers at IIT Guwahati and IASST have designed a novel compound showing promise against aggressive triple-negative breast cancer

breast cancer, cancer screening

Triple-negative breast cancer, one of the hardest to treat, may have a new potential therapeutic ally. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Scientists in India have found a single compound that can block cancer’s survival tricks, reduce its spread, and even extend life, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.
 
A new study titled Nitro-Substituted Benzylic Organochalcogenides as Anticancer Agents: Unravelling the Multifaceted Pathways to Combat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, reported that a specially designed organoselenium compound can reduce the aggressiveness of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most challenging forms of the disease.
 
The compound, called 4-nitro-substituted benzylic diselenide 7, was developed by a team led by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) and IIT Guwahati. It worked not only in cell studies but also in mice, where it significantly reduced tumour volume, spread, and blood vessel formation, while also prolonging survival.
 

What makes triple-negative breast cancer so dangerous?

According to researchers, TNBC accounts for 10–15 per cent of all breast cancers and is considered one of the hardest to treat. Unlike other breast cancers, it lacks oestrogen, progesterone, and HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) receptors, which means hormonal therapies and targeted drugs do not work. Chemotherapy is often the only option, but relapse and metastasis are common.
 
That is why the search for new, effective treatments has been a priority for cancer researchers worldwide.

Also Read

cotton buds ear cleaning

Cotton buds and ear cleaning: Why doctors say the habit can be harmful

ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods linked to decline in fertility, metabolic health

obesity drug, GLP-1 alternatives, weight loss medication, Ozempic

Scientists test 4-in-1 drug that may rival Ozempic and bariatric surgery

pain relief

Could this new Japanese drug end the dangers of opioids for pain relief?

rabies virus

Rabies cases rise across US as CDC flags hotspots, urges public caution

How does the new compound attack cancer cells?

The compound works in multiple ways, unlike many cancer drugs that target just one pathway. These include:
  • Blocking survival signals: It inhibits pathways that are essential for cancer cell growth and survival. 
  • Creating oxidative stress: It triggers the production of reactive oxygen species, damaging cancer cell DNA and leading to cell death. 
  • Reducing inflammation: By lowering pro-inflammatory signals, it prevents cancer from creating a supportive environment to thrive. 
  • Stopping spread and blood supply: In mice, it reduced angiogenesis (new blood vessel growth) and metastasis (spread to other organs).
 
Together, these effects weakened cancer cells and slowed disease progression.

How effective is it in early trials?

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the compound showed remarkable potency in TNBC cells compared to other tested compounds. In mice with breast adenocarcinoma, treatment with this compound: 
  • Significantly shrunk tumour size 
  • Reduced cancer spread 
  • Lowered tumour-related blood vessel formation 
  • Extended lifespan compared to untreated animals 
The ministry said this research highlights the potential of multi-targeting anticancer agents. By attacking cancer on several fronts at once, these compounds make it harder for tumours to resist treatment. For TNBC patients, this could mean better outcomes and more treatment options in the future.
 
For now, this compound is still in the early experimental stage. While the results are promising, more research is needed to evaluate safety, dosage, and long-term effects in humans. Clinical trials will be the next step before this could reach patients. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

India Pollution

Delhi-NCR residents lose over 8 years of life to toxic air, says study

Gordon Ramsay

'Wear sunscreen daily': Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after cancer surgery

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Two more deaths in Kerala from amoebic meningoencephalitis, toll rises to 3

Match tea, hair loss, caffeine and iron absorption

'I drank matcha every day, then I noticed my hair was falling out'

children, indian children, doctor

Gallstones rising in kids; doctors stress early detection, healthy habits

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports breast cancer cancer treatment cancer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon