This new compound may help treat aggressive triple-negative breast cancer

Scientists in India have found a single compound that can block cancer’s survival tricks, reduce its spread, and even extend life, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

A new study titled Nitro-Substituted Benzylic Organochalcogenides as Anticancer Agents: Unravelling the Multifaceted Pathways to Combat Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, reported that a specially designed organoselenium compound can reduce the aggressiveness of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most challenging forms of the disease.

The compound, called 4-nitro-substituted benzylic diselenide 7, was developed by a team led by the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) and IIT Guwahati. It worked not only in cell studies but also in mice, where it significantly reduced tumour volume, spread, and blood vessel formation, while also prolonging survival.

What makes triple-negative breast cancer so dangerous? According to researchers, TNBC accounts for 10–15 per cent of all breast cancers and is considered one of the hardest to treat. Unlike other breast cancers, it lacks oestrogen, progesterone, and HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) receptors, which means hormonal therapies and targeted drugs do not work. Chemotherapy is often the only option, but relapse and metastasis are common. That is why the search for new, effective treatments has been a priority for cancer researchers worldwide. How does the new compound attack cancer cells? The compound works in multiple ways, unlike many cancer drugs that target just one pathway. These include:

Blocking survival signals: It inhibits pathways that are essential for cancer cell growth and survival.

It inhibits pathways that are essential for cancer cell growth and survival. Creating oxidative stress: It triggers the production of reactive oxygen species, damaging cancer cell DNA and leading to cell death.

It triggers the production of reactive oxygen species, damaging cancer cell DNA and leading to cell death. Reducing inflammation: By lowering pro-inflammatory signals, it prevents cancer from creating a supportive environment to thrive.

By lowering pro-inflammatory signals, it prevents cancer from creating a supportive environment to thrive. Stopping spread and blood supply: In mice, it reduced angiogenesis (new blood vessel growth) and metastasis (spread to other organs). Together, these effects weakened cancer cells and slowed disease progression. How effective is it in early trials? According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the compound showed remarkable potency in TNBC cells compared to other tested compounds. In mice with breast adenocarcinoma, treatment with this compound: