From Fitbit to notification fatigue: Can AI help us use health data better?

Many of us wear smartwatches, check our sleep score, track steps, monitor glucose, and even our heart rhythm. All in the pursuit of better health. Yet instead of feeling empowered, we are often left anxious or confused due to digital health overload, where the data meant to help us ends up harming our peace of mind. A new paper titled Do we need AI guardians to protect us from health information overload? published in npj Digital Medicine explores whether artificial intelligence can protect users from being overwhelmed by health tracking systems.

Is too much health data bad for you?

Yes, at least for some. The study highlights a growing paradox — while digital health tools like wearables and apps promise better control over wellbeing , they can also flood users with more information than they can process.

Researchers describe this as digital health fatigue, where a state of anxiety , confusion, and burnout from constant monitoring. Imagine your smartwatch flagging a “possible irregular heartbeat.” You panic, search online, and convince yourself you’re at risk of a heart attack , when in reality, it’s a false alarm. This spiral, called cyberchondria, turns self-tracking into stress rather than reassurance. Why are we feeling so overwhelmed by data? The study compares this overload to “overtesting” in hospitals when too many diagnostics that create unnecessary worry and false positives. Every step, every beat, every calorie is logged and analysed, creating a constant sense of scrutiny.

When every small fluctuation in your health metrics feels like a red flag, it can cause panic, exhaustion, or complete disengagement. Some users eventually abandon wearables or apps altogether, the very tools meant to keep them healthy. Could AI be the answer to digital health fatigue? The authors propose developing AI health companions or the systems that act like personal health guardians. These AI assistants could process large volumes of data, extract what matters, and communicate insights in simple, reassuring terms. For instance, Google’s Personal Health LLM (PH-LLM) interprets wearable data to deliver expert-level guidance on sleep and fitness. Tests showed its advice was nearly as effective as that of human professionals.

Similarly, the Google Personal Health Agent combines multiple “AI personas” — a data analyst, medical expert, and health coach — to provide well-rounded recommendations. AI, the researchers argue, could play the role of a calm voice saying, “You’re fine, take a breath,” instead of a smartwatch that constantly shouts, “Alert!” Can we trust AI with our health data? While promising, these systems raise serious questions about trust and transparency. The study warns that AI blurs the line between consumer gadgets and regulated medical devices. Who ensures their accuracy, safety, and ethics? Regulatory frameworks remain incomplete. The authors stress that AI should support, not replace, human doctors, and users must understand what data is being filtered or suppressed, and for what reasons.