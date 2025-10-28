Home / Health / From Fitbit to notification fatigue: Can AI help us use health data better?

From Fitbit to notification fatigue: Can AI help us use health data better?

As health tracking becomes a daily habit, information fatigue is setting in. A new study reveals how AI could filter noise, reduce anxiety, and make digital wellbeing tools truly work for us

information overload
Smart health devices promise insight, but without intelligent filtering, they may be giving us more stress than sense, says new study. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Many of us wear smartwatches, check our sleep score, track steps, monitor glucose, and even our heart rhythm. All in the pursuit of better health. Yet instead of feeling empowered, we are often left anxious or confused due to digital health overload, where the data meant to help us ends up harming our peace of mind.  A new paper titled Do we need AI guardians to protect us from health information overload? published in npj Digital Medicine explores whether artificial intelligence can protect users from being overwhelmed by health tracking systems.

Is too much health data bad for you?

Yes, at least for some. The study highlights a growing paradox — while digital health tools like wearables and apps promise better control over wellbeing, they can also flood users with more information than they can process.
 
Researchers describe this as digital health fatigue, where a state of anxiety, confusion, and burnout from constant monitoring.
 
Imagine your smartwatch flagging a “possible irregular heartbeat.” You panic, search online, and convince yourself you’re at risk of a heart attack, when in reality, it’s a false alarm. This spiral, called cyberchondria, turns self-tracking into stress rather than reassurance.

Why are we feeling so overwhelmed by data?

The study compares this overload to “overtesting” in hospitals when too many diagnostics that create unnecessary worry and false positives. Every step, every beat, every calorie is logged and analysed, creating a constant sense of scrutiny.
 
When every small fluctuation in your health metrics feels like a red flag, it can cause panic, exhaustion, or complete disengagement. Some users eventually abandon wearables or apps altogether, the very tools meant to keep them healthy.

Could AI be the answer to digital health fatigue?

The authors propose developing AI health companions or the systems that act like personal health guardians. These AI assistants could process large volumes of data, extract what matters, and communicate insights in simple, reassuring terms.
 
For instance, Google’s Personal Health LLM (PH-LLM) interprets wearable data to deliver expert-level guidance on sleep and fitness. Tests showed its advice was nearly as effective as that of human professionals.
 
Similarly, the Google Personal Health Agent combines multiple “AI personas” — a data analyst, medical expert, and health coach — to provide well-rounded recommendations.
 
AI, the researchers argue, could play the role of a calm voice saying, “You’re fine, take a breath,” instead of a smartwatch that constantly shouts, “Alert!”

Can we trust AI with our health data?

While promising, these systems raise serious questions about trust and transparency. The study warns that AI blurs the line between consumer gadgets and regulated medical devices. Who ensures their accuracy, safety, and ethics?
 
Regulatory frameworks remain incomplete. The authors stress that AI should support, not replace, human doctors, and users must understand what data is being filtered or suppressed, and for what reasons.
 
Oversight, privacy, and accountability will be key to making digital health AI both safe and effective.

A step toward balance in digital wellbeing

The researchers conclude that AI could restore balance by offering meaningful, context-aware insights instead of overwhelming users with raw data. But the technology’s success will depend on careful development, ethical governance, and collaboration between developers, clinicians, and consumers.
 
For now, the message is clear: in a world where our watches, phones, and rings know us better than we do, we may soon need AI, not just to track our health, but to protect our sanity. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stress and heartbreak may have triggered Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm

Eat well, move often, sleep better: Daily habits to beat breast cancer

AI therapy apps promise comfort, but can they truly understand you?

Humans have internal lunar clock but light pollution is disrupting it

mRNA Covid shots could make cancer immunotherapy more effective, says study

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsArtificial Intelligence in healthAI ModelsHealth Ministryhealth newsanxiety

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story