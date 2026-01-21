Why old injuries flare up in winter and how to manage bone pain safely

Winter may bring relief from the heat, but for many people living with bone or joint problems, it also ushers in a familiar ache. Old fractures start throbbing, operated joints feel stiff, and even minor movements can trigger discomfort. At the same time, the colder months also see a rise in fresh bone injuries, from slips and falls to muscle strains. So why does winter hit bones harder? And how can both old and new injuries be managed better during this season?

Why winter increases the risk of bone and joint injuries

Cold weather affects the body in more ways than we realise. According to Dr Suraj Prakash, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, New Delhi, winter leads to “muscle rigidity, slowed reflexes, and a lack of balance”.

Slippery surfaces due to dew, fog, or wet floors, bulky winter clothing that restricts movement, fewer sunny days leading to vitamin D deficiency, and reduced physical activity all weaken muscles and bones. Low intake of calcium, protein, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids further adds to this. Hydration, often overlooked in cold weather, is also essential for joint health. As a result, falls become more common, increasing the risk of sprains, fractures, and joint injuries. Echoing this, Dr Rakesh Rajput, Director and Head, Orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, explains that cold weather causes muscles to tighten and joints to lose flexibility, affecting balance and reaction time. “Reduced physical activity during winter also weakens muscles, making the body more vulnerable to sprains, fractures, and ligament injuries,” he says. Reduced circulation also slows reflexes, which is why even a small slip in winter can result in a significant injury.

Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, limiting oxygen and nutrient supply to muscles and joints. This tightening of muscles, tendons, and ligaments reduces flexibility and joint lubrication. “Joints will lack mobility and their fluids,” explains Dr Prakash, making sudden movements more likely to cause strains, sprains, or even fractures. Why old injuries hurt more in winter One of the most common winter complaints is pain at the site of an old injury. The medical explanation lies in vasoconstriction, nerve stimulation, and pressure changes. Cold weather narrows blood vessels and reduces circulation around previously injured areas, increasing stiffness and sensitivity.

“Old injury sites often contain scar tissue and altered joint mechanics that are sensitive to temperature changes,” says Dr Rajput. Changes in atmospheric pressure can further irritate these areas, triggering pain, stiffness, and inflammation. While scar tissue and cartilage damage may not be directly affected by temperature, the surrounding muscles and nerves react strongly to cold, reviving discomfort that may have remained dormant for months. When winter aches signal something serious Not all winter aches are harmless. Medical attention is essential if pain is severe, persistent, or worsening, or accompanied by swelling, unusual appearance, loss of sensation, fever, or restricted movement. Pain following a fall, pain that disturbs sleep, or pain in people with osteoporosis should never be ignored.

As Dr Rajput cautions, persistent discomfort that does not improve with basic care warrants evaluation to rule out fractures or worsening orthopaedic conditions. Who is most vulnerable? People with arthritis, osteoporosis, or a history of orthopaedic surgery are particularly at risk. Arthritis worsens with inflammation and joint stiffness in cold weather, while osteoporosis increases the chances of fractures from even minor falls. “Past surgeries leave behind biomechanical alterations and scar tissue,” explains Dr Prakash. These stiffen in cold weather, making operated joints painful and more prone to reinjury. High-risk winter habits Experts also share some everyday habits that quietly raise injury risk during the season:

Sedentary lifestyle

Skipping warm-ups

Wearing slippery or unsupportive footwear

Ignoring minor aches

Walking on unsafe, slippery surfaces Prevention includes proper footwear, home safety measures, regular stretching and strength exercises, adequate nutrition, and maintaining body warmth. Warmth, movement and physiotherapy Nursing old injuries during winter requires keeping the affected area warm, staying gently active, and avoiding prolonged stiffness from inactivity. Regular stretching, physiotherapy-guided exercises, and adequate nutrition help maintain circulation and prevent pain flare-ups in cold weather. “Physiotherapy prevents joints from freezing, promotes healing and reduces pain,” says Dr Prakash, adding that it plays a key role in restoring function in both new injuries and chronic conditions. Balance training also goes a long way in preventing winter flare-ups.

Managing bone injuries during winter Fresh injuries in winter also need extra care. Healing can be slower because low temperatures reduce blood circulation to injured tissues. "Injuries occurring during winter may require greater warmth for comfort and gentle mobilisation after immobilisation," says Dr Prakash. Prolonged immobility, however, can worsen stiffness and delay recovery. Dr Rajput adds that fresh injuries should be protected from cold exposure, and immobilisation must be balanced with guided movement. Adequate pain control, warmth, and timely physiotherapy are crucial to support healing and maintain joint mobility during colder months.