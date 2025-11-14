One in six Indians now has diabetes, shows new ICICI Lombard wellness study

ICICI Lombard’s India’s Wellness Index 2025 looks at the well-being of people across six pillars, which are physical, mental, family, financial, workplace and social wellness. The 2025 edition surveyed more than 2,000 respondents across 19 urban centres. Diabetes is now affecting one in six Indians, and the numbers are rising fast, according to ICICI Lombard’s India’s Wellness Index 2025, released on Thursday. The report, developed in partnership with research firm Kantar, also shows that Gen Z’s wellness has dropped across every pillar, while Gen X and women are showing noticeable gains.ICICI Lombard’s India’s Wellness Index 2025 looks at the well-being of people across six pillars, which are physical, mental, family, financial, workplace and social wellness. The 2025 edition surveyed more than 2,000 respondents across 19 urban centres.

The findings reveal that the population is increasingly burdened by lifestyle disorders , especially stress, joint and back pain, high blood pressure, and now diabetes, which has risen sharply to 17 per cent.

According to the report, diabetes has now entered the list of top-five ailments affecting Indians, trailing behind stress, joint pain and high blood pressure. The report suggests three primary drivers: Sedentary lifestyles, especially among corporate workers

Poor diets and high consumption of sugar, salt and processed foods

Unrelenting stress across generations

Millennials and corporate employees are disproportionately affected, with high-stress desk jobs accelerating metabolic risks. Why is Gen Z showing the steepest wellness decline? The study finds that Gen Z shows declines across all six wellness pillars. The drop is particularly steep in: Ability to cope with stress

Maintaining a healthy diet

Sleep quality

Access to mental-health support

Financial literacy and planning The report attributes this multidimensional slide to erratic routines, high screen use, rising loneliness and the pressure to “perform” socially and professionally.

Gen X emerges as the strongest cohort this year, showing improvements in physical fitness, mental resilience, financial planning and family bonding. Millennials bounce back with major gains in workplace wellness, financial preparedness and social engagement. According to the report, the contrast between generations signals a shift in habits, as younger Indians report burnout and disconnection while older groups are adopting more structured routines and healthier lifestyles. How are Indian women doing on wellness in 2025? Women report notable improvements across almost every wellness dimension. The strongest gains come from: Regular exercise

Better stress management

Proactive financial planning

Greater work-life balance

Higher participation in social networks The study suggests women are adopting more intentional and disciplined approaches to overall well-being.

Why are corporate employees lagging behind? Corporate India continues to struggle with scores lower than national averages on physical, financial and social wellness. Key pain points include: Poor diet quality and low physical activity

High-pressure work culture leading to stress and fatigue

Weak financial planning among younger employees

The decline is steepest among corporate women and corporate Gen Z workers. How are insurance and technology shaping wellness trends? The report highlights that health insurance has emerged as a major enabler of well-being. One in two Indians now sees health insurance as essential to their overall wellness, especially diabetics and those with chronic conditions.