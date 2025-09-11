Home / Health / Poor oral hygiene linked to higher risk of heart attacks, finds study

Poor oral hygiene linked to higher risk of heart attacks, finds study

Researchers warn that bacteria from the mouth, Viridans streptococci, may travel to the arteries and trigger plaque rupture, leading to heart attacks

Oral health and heart health linked
How poor hygiene cause a heart attack(Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai
Sep 11 2025
A recent study has found that poor oral health may play a direct role in heart attacks, adding to long-known risks such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
 
The research, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, examined artery samples from people who died suddenly as well as patients undergoing surgery for blocked arteries.
 

What the study revealed

The study titled - Viridans Streptococcal Biofilm Evades Immune Detection and Contributes to Inflammation and Rupture of Atherosclerotic Plaques, discovered DNA from oral bacteria, particularly Viridans streptococci, in more than 40 per cent of heart artery plaques. These bacteria were not just present but were found lodged deep inside the fatty deposits (plaques) that clog arteries.
 
Importantly, the bacterial clusters were often arranged in biofilms, protective layers that allow bacteria to survive unnoticed by the body’s immune system. Escaping the body’s defences, these bacterial infections may play a role in causing dangerous artery blockages and deadly heart attacks.
 

How oral bacteria trigger heart attacks

 
While the biofilm remains hidden, parts of it can break loose. Once released, the bacteria trigger inflammation in the artery wall. This weakens the fibrous “cap” covering the fatty plaque, making it more likely to rupture.
 
Plaque rupture is a critical event that leads to clot formation and, ultimately, a heart attack. Researchers observed that these bacterial fragments activated the immune system and released enzymes that damage artery walls.
 
The researchers highlighted the need for new diagnostic tools and treatments that can detect and target bacterial biofilms in arteries.
 

What this means for you

 
Traditionally, heart attacks have been linked to factors such as cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes. This new study adds oral hygiene to the list of risk factors.
 
The findings suggest that good dental care could play a bigger role in protecting heart health than previously thought. Here’s what experts suggest:
 
  • Maintain good oral hygiene- brush and floss daily
  • Visit dentists regularly- treat gum disease early
  • Don’t ignore oral infections, as they may have bigger health consequences.
 

ALSO READ- 

 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Health with BS, Oral Healthcare, heart health

Sep 11 2025

