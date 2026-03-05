Rubbing your eyes often? Doctors warn it could harm your eyesight

It is a reflex most people hardly notice. When eyes feel itchy, tired, or irritated after hours of screen time, the first instinct is often to rub them. The momentary relief can feel surprisingly satisfying, and many people do it several times a day without thinking much about it.

However, experts warn that this seemingly harmless habit can quietly damage the eyes over time. From increasing the risk of infections to weakening the cornea and affecting the delicate skin around the eyes, frequent rubbing can lead to several problems.

Why rubbing your eyes feels so satisfying

The pleasant sensation from rubbing your eyes is not accidental. According to eye specialists, the act triggers several responses in the body that temporarily relieve discomfort.

Dr Purendra Bhasin, ophthalmologist, founder & director, Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior, explains that rubbing stimulates nerve endings around the eye. “When we rub our eyes, we stimulate the sensitive nerve endings around and behind the eyeball,” he said, adding that the pressure sends signals to the brain that can relieve eye strain or dryness. This stimulation can briefly increase tear flow, which lubricates the eyes and clears minor irritants such as dust or allergens. The gentle pressure also creates a soothing, massaging sensation when the eyes are tired. In some cases, rubbing may even activate the vagus nerve, which is linked to the body’s relaxation response. That is why the habit can feel emotionally comforting during stress or fatigue.

Yet the relief is temporary, and the risks outweigh the brief comfort. The hidden damage rubbing can cause While rubbing may feel harmless, repeated pressure can harm the delicate structures of the eye. According to health experts, excessive rubbing can damage the cornea and irritate the tissues around the eye. It may even worsen existing eye conditions. Dr Maneendra, consultant and HOD of the critical care department, Gleneagles Hospitals, Hyderabad, notes that rubbing too hard can injure sensitive eye tissues. “Rubbing too hard can damage the delicate tissues, leading to corneal abrasions or worsening conditions like keratoconus,” he said. Keratoconus is a condition in which the cornea gradually thins and bulges into a cone shape, causing distorted or blurred vision.

A 2023 study published in PLOS ONE found that frequent eye rubbing can damage the corneal epithelium and trigger cellular stress, which may contribute to the development or progression of keratoconus. Doctors also warn that rubbing the eyes with unclean hands can introduce bacteria and dirt, increasing the risk of infections such as conjunctivitis. Signs that your eyes may need attention If you often feel the urge to rub your eyes, experts say it may indicate underlying issues such as dryness, allergies, or eye strain. Common triggers include: Prolonged screen exposure

Lack of sleep

Allergies or environmental irritants

Dry eyes caused by air conditioning or dehydration

Contact lens discomfort Addressing these underlying causes is far safer than rubbing the eyes repeatedly.

Safer ways to soothe irritated eyes Instead of rubbing your eyes, specialists recommend gentler alternatives that protect eye health. Some safer options include: Use lubricating eye drops for dryness, after consultation

Apply a clean, cold compress to reduce irritation

Take regular breaks from screens

Wash hands before touching the eye area

Consult an eye specialist if irritation persists For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS While rubbing your eyes may offer a few seconds of relief, avoiding the habit can help protect your vision and the delicate skin around your eyes in the long run.