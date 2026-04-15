Smoothies may be calorie bombs: Why your healthy drink may add weight

Grabbing a smoothie on the go? According to experts, what seems like a healthy fix could be a calorie bomb in disguise, thanks to oversized portions, sweeteners, and hidden sugars in common ingredients.

What makes smoothies deceptively high in calories?

Dt. Surabhi Sharma, Head – Dietetics and Nutrition, Max Hospital, Gurugram, says smoothies often carry a strong “health halo”. After all, they are made with fruits, dairy, nuts, and so-called superfoods. But the combination can quickly add up.

“Smoothies often contain multiple servings of fruit along with fats from nuts and seeds, and sometimes added sugars. All of this can significantly increase the calorie load while still tasting light,” she says.

She adds that the way we consume smoothies makes a difference. “Drinking calories does not provide the same fullness as eating whole foods, which makes it easy to underestimate how much you are consuming.” Which smoothie ingredients are adding hidden calories? Some of the most popular smoothie add-ins are also the most calorie-dense. “Nut butters, even in small amounts, can add a lot of calories. Protein powders may contain added sugars, especially flavoured ones. Fruits like bananas and mangoes are naturally high in sugar, and when used in excess, they increase calorie intake quickly,” Sharma explains. She also flags sweeteners like honey, dates, and syrups, along with full-fat dairy or plant-based milks, as contributors to hidden calorie overload.

Does your body process smoothie calories differently? “When you blend foods, you break down their physical structure. Although fibre is still present, it is less effective at slowing digestion,” Sharma says. “This leads to faster absorption of sugars and a quicker rise in blood sugar levels compared to eating whole fruits or vegetables.” READ | Matcha tea: Is it really healthy or just another overhyped wellness fad? Another key factor is chewing. “Chewing helps activate fullness hormones. Since smoothies don’t involve chewing, many people don’t feel as satisfied and may feel hungry again sooner,” she adds. Can smoothies lead to unintentional weight gain? According to Sharma, even if your overall diet is balanced, smoothies can tip the scale. “Smoothies can easily contain several hundred calories. If they are consumed in addition to regular meals, rather than replacing one, they create a calorie surplus over time,” Sharma notes.

She points out that many people perceive smoothies as light and healthy, so they don’t adjust their other meals, leading to gradual weight gain. Also, the portion size is an important factor. “A small, balanced smoothie can be a healthy snack. But large portions like 400 to 600 ml significantly increase calorie intake because they require more ingredients,” Sharma explains. Are ‘green’ or ‘detox’ smoothies really low in calories? “Leafy greens like spinach or kale are low in calories, but these smoothies often include added fruits, juices, or sweeteners to improve taste, which increases their calorie content,” Sharma says.

She also cautions against marketing claims. “The term “detox” is often misused. The body already detoxifies through the liver and kidneys. These labels do not reflect the actual nutritional value or calorie content.” What should you watch for in store-bought smoothies? If you’re picking up a smoothie from a café or delivery app, be mindful. “Ingredients like flavoured syrups, concentrated juices, and sweetened yoghurt can significantly raise sugar and calorie levels,” Sharma warns. She adds that fruit juices instead of whole fruits are another red flag, as they contain less fibre and lead to faster sugar absorption. Buzzwords like “immunity booster” or “fat-burning” can also be misleading.