Can low vitamin D increase depression risk? Global evidence says yes

Adults with very low vitamin D levels are more likely to experience depression, especially when levels fall below 30 nmol/L (nanomoles per litre), according to new research.

The finding comes from a large systematic review titled Vitamin D and depression in adults: A systematic review, published in the journal Biomolecules and Biomedicine. The review examined 66 studies from 31 countries covering 8,052 records from multiple scientific databases and found a strong link between low vitamin D and depression. However, the researchers emphasise that this does not yet prove that low vitamin D directly causes depression, and needs more research.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5 per cent of all adults and 5.7 per cent of adults over the age of 60 suffer from depression worldwide. While medicines help, researchers are eager to explore additional, safer strategies to support mental well-being. The study authors say that vitamin D stands out because: The brain has many vitamin D receptors, especially in mood-related regions such as the hypothalamus and pons. Active vitamin D helps regulate brain signalling, reduces neuro-inflammation, controls oxidative stress and keeps intracellular calcium balanced, which are all factors already linked to depression. What did the review find about vitamin D and depression? According to the report, across 46 cross-sectional studies that were analysed by the researchers, lower vitamin D levels were consistently linked with higher depression scores or a clinical diagnosis of depression.

The threshold of 25-hydroxy vitamin D or 25(OH)D being less than 30 nmol/L appeared repeatedly where depression was more common. If your 25-hydroxy vitamin D is low, it can lead to symptoms like fatigue, muscle weakness and bone pain, and in severe cases, diseases such as osteoporosis in adults and rickets in children. Some studies, according to the report, also noted that this association was more pronounced in women, raising questions about hormonal or biological differences. Case–control studies echoed the pattern. People with current or past major depressive disorder were more likely to have insufficient or deficient vitamin D than healthy individuals.