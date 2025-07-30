From racing thoughts to restlessness, how to deal with sleep anxiety

What is sleep anxiety and how is it different from insomnia?
How is sleep anxiety different from insomnia or general anxiety?
What are the causes of sleep anxiety?
- Work stress and performance pressure
- Overthinking
- Unresolved trauma or chronic stress
- An overactive sympathetic nervous system
- Elevated nighttime cortisol (stress hormone)
- Disruptions in melatonin levels
What are the symptoms of sleep anxiety?
- Nervousness or tension at bedtime
- Racing thoughts as you try to sleep
- Obsessive clock-checking
- Feeling unrefreshed even after hours of sleep
Could sleep anxiety have a medical cause too?
- Restless leg syndrome
- Sleep apnea
- Chronic pain disorders
- Breathing abnormalities
What are the treatment options for sleep anxiety?
- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
- Mindfulness and relaxation techniques
- Sleep hygiene routines
- Medications (melatonin, sedating antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs) – under supervision only
Can changing your routine fix sleep anxiety?
- Sleeping and waking at the same time every day
- Avoiding screens 30–60 minutes before bed
- Reducing caffeine intake in the evening
- Establishing a bedtime ritual (reading, shower, music, light stretches)
- Keeping the bed reserved only for sleep and intimacy
- Ensuring the room is cool, dark, and quiet
Do sleep trackers help or hurt anxiety?
When should you consult a doctor for sleep anxiety?
- Happen three or more times a week
- Last for more than three months
- Affect your mood, productivity, or daily life
