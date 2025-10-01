Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day, or just a myth?

You have probably grown up hearing it from parents, teachers, fitness coaches, and even influencers: “Do not skip breakfast, it’s the most important meal of the day.” But is this timeless advice based on science, or is it simply something repeated so often that it became truth? For people who are always in a rush, grabbing a coffee and a muffin, or nothing at all, before dashing to work is more the norm than the exception. So, does skipping breakfast really harm your health, or is it just another food myth?

Where did the idea of breakfast being the king of meals come from?

According to Nidhi Sahai, Head of Clinical Dietetics and Nutrition at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, the concept did not start in a doctor’s clinic but in the boardrooms of food companies. She says, “The belief that breakfast is important partly originated from advertising campaigns in the early 20th century. Food brands, especially cereal producers, marketed breakfast as crucial for energy and efficiency. Nutrition science has always acknowledged the advantages of regular meals, but the special emphasis on breakfast was often more influenced by marketing than scientific proof.”

So, part of what we believe today may actually be clever advertising that stuck. Does breakfast really jumpstart your metabolism? Many of us have been told that eating in the morning speeds up metabolism. That is not entirely true. Sahai explains, “Eating breakfast gives you quick energy by raising blood sugar levels, but it does not drastically change your basal metabolic rate. What breakfast really does is provide consistent glucose for the brain and muscles, which can be especially useful if you have a busy morning ahead.” In simple terms, breakfast does not help you burn calories faster, but it does provide the energy to perform better mentally and physically.

What happens if you skip breakfast? According to Dr Paras Agarwal, Clinical Director and Head of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Disorders at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, skipping breakfast is not ideal for people with certain conditions, especially for those with diabetes or at risk of metabolic disorders. “I do not recommend skipping breakfast entirely. Studies show that skipping increases the risk of diabetes as it often leads to overeating later, which spikes glucose levels and creates imbalances. For diabetic patients, it can also cause dangerous fluctuations in blood sugar. Even for non-diabetics, it can raise the risk of obesity, heart disease, and digestive issues like acidity or bloating.”

He adds that his patients who eat a timely, balanced breakfast report less fatigue, better energy, and healthier outcomes overall. Does intermittent fasting make skipping breakfast safe? Intermittent fasting, especially the popular 16:8 method, often involves delaying the first meal until noon. Studies show it can help with weight management, insulin sensitivity, and even longevity. Sahai explains the nuance, “For many healthy adults, skipping breakfas t is not harmful as long as the overall diet is balanced. The key is consistency. If fasting works for you, make sure your later meals are rich in nutrients. But if skipping breakfast leaves you tired, cranky, or overeating, then it may not be the best approach.”

So, it really depends on your body, your lifestyle, and your health goals. Do kids, diabetics, and fitness enthusiasts need breakfast more? The experts recommend it. However, they point out that breakfast is not one-size-fits-all. They say: Children and teenagers: A nutritious breakfast improves focus and learning in school

Provides essential energy for performance and recovery Sedentary office-goers: More flexibility, but still better to choose smartly if you eat breakfast So, should you skip breakfast or not? If you are healthy, active, and comfortable with intermittent fasting , skipping breakfast may not hurt you. But if you are diabetic, prone to acidity, or notice you are sluggish and overeating later in the day, skipping breakfast could backfire.