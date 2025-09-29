Monday, September 29, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / World Heart Day 2025: 10 daily habits slowly destroying your heart health

World Heart Day 2025: 10 daily habits slowly destroying your heart health

Modern life seems convenient, but doctors say our current lifestyle-including digital overload, caffeine, air pollution, and more-is straining the heart

heart health, cardian health, bad habits, unealthy man

Modern habits like stress, lack of sleep, and processed foods can take a hidden toll on heart health. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Heart disease is increasingly striking younger adults, and experts warn that modern lifestyle habits are to blame. Prolonged sitting, digital stress, poor sleep, and processed diets are quietly raising cardiovascular risks among people.
 
“These small, everyday patterns may seem harmless but over time they significantly damage the heart,” says Dr Sanjeev Gera, Senior Director & HOD – Cardiology, Fortis Noida.
 
Here are 10 modern habits that are quietly damaging your heart.

1. Prolonged sitting and screen time weaken heart health

Even with regular exercise, sitting for 10+ hours slows blood flow, raises clot risk, and disrupts cholesterol and sugar regulation.
 
 
“Sedentary time beyond 10.5 hours a day significantly increases cardiovascular mortality risk, no matter how much you exercise,” warns Dr Gera.

So, break up your sitting time. Stand, stretch, or walk every hour.

2. Chronic stress and digital overload silently raise blood pressure

Chronic stress keeps your body stuck in fight-or-flight mode, flooding it with cortisol and norepinephrine. Over time, this stiffens arteries, raises blood pressure, and makes blood stickier, increasing stroke risk.
 
“Don’t dismiss stress as ‘part of the hustle.’ Your heart pays the price,” says Dr Gera. 

3. Poor sleep quality disrupts blood pressure and fuels inflammation

Sleeping less than 6–7 hours regularly increases hypertension risk, triggers weight gain, and accelerates artery damage.
 
“Guard your sleep like your deadlines, 7–8 hours is non-negotiable,” advises Dr Gera.

4. Regular alcohol use increases blood pressure and arrhythmia risk

Even moderate drinking can lead to high blood pressure, irregular rhythms like AFib, and greater diabetes risk.
 
“Social drinking isn’t harmless, especially if it becomes routine,” warns Dr Gera.

5. Ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks fuel inflammation

Ultra-processed foods inflame the body, harm gut bacteria, and damage blood vessels. Sugary “energy” or “health” drinks can spike cholesterol, triglycerides, and insulin resistance.
 
“Cook more, order in less. Your heart craves real food,” reminds Dr Gera.

6. Excessive caffeine and energy drinks overstimulate the heart

High stimulant intake causes blood pressure spikes, palpitations, and dangerous rhythm disturbances.
 
“One cup of coffee is fine, five energy drinks a day is not,” says Dr Gera.

7. High-salt diets strain the heart even with normal blood pressure

“High-salt diets increase vascular stiffness and fluid retention, forcing your heart to work harder—even if your BP looks normal today,” warns Dr Gera.
 
Salt hides in chips, sauces, and instant noodles, so watch those hidden sources. 

8. Environmental pollution and noise increase cardiovascular risk

Tiny air particles (PM2.5) seep into the bloodstream, damaging vessels and accelerating blockages. Constant city noise raises stress hormones, disturbs sleep, and worsens hypertension.
 
“You can’t escape the city, but you can wear masks outdoors, add indoor plants, and prioritise green spaces,” says Dr Gera.

9. Over-reliance on wearables creates a false sense of security

Wearables are useful but not foolproof. They can give false reassurance while you ignore subtle symptoms like fatigue or chest tightness.
 
“Let your gadget guide you, but never ignore your body’s signals,” suggests Dr Gera.

10. Holding on to anger hurts your heart

Chronic anger raises blood pressure, stiffens arteries, and increases heart attack and stroke risk.
 
Other neglected habits include skipping check-ups, dismissing palpitations, and overusing painkillers.
 
“These small, often ignored habits are usually the ones that shock patients most when heart disease is detected,” Dr Gera notes.
 
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports health news Health Ministry heart health Healthcare in India Cardiovascular disease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

