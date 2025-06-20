Home / Health / Yoga for eye health: Natural ways to ease screen strain and boost focus

Yoga for eye health: Natural ways to ease screen strain and boost focus

Too much screen time? This International Day of Yoga, discover yoga-based eye exercises to reduce digital eye strain, improve focus, and relax tired eyes-naturally

Eye excercise
Yogic eye exercises are a gentle and helpful way to ease this kind of strain.(Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
If your eyes feel dry, itchy, or strained after hours of screen time, you’re not alone. In today’s digital world, most of us spend extended hours on laptops and smartphones—leading to a very real and growing issue: digital eye strain (DES).
 
But what if relief could be just a few yoga moves away?
 
This International Day of Yoga, let’s explore how yoga—traditionally known for enhancing flexibility and calming the mind—can also help relax and rejuvenate your eyes.
 

What is digital eye strain?

 
Also known as Computer Vision Syndrome, digital eye strain includes symptoms such as:
  • Blurry vision
  • Headaches
  • Dry or watery eyes
  • Eye fatigue
  • Difficulty focusing
 
“Digital eye strain happens when the eyes get tired from looking at screens for a long time. Tablets, phones, computers, and even TV screens emit blue light, which can be harsh on the eyes. Prolonged exposure forces the eyes to work harder, leading to strain,” explains Dr Abhishek Varshney, Senior Consultant – Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare.
 

How yoga helps your eyes

 
You might be wondering, “Yoga for the eyes? Really?”
 
Yes. Just like your body muscles, your eye muscles need movement, stretching, and rest too. Eye yoga exercises help by:
 
  • Increasing blood circulation to the eyes
  • Strengthening eye muscles
  • Reducing tension around the eyes and forehead
  • Calming the nervous system
 
Even 5–10 minutes a day can make a noticeable difference.
 

Simple yoga eye exercises you can do at your desk

 
Here are a few beginner-friendly exercises to try—no mat required:
 
1. Palming – Relaxation for tired eyes
 
Relieves fatigue and calms the mind.
 
Rub your palms together to generate warmth
 
Gently cup your palms over your closed eyes
 
Breathe deeply and relax for 1–2 minutes
 
2. Eye rolling – Stretch those eye muscles
 
Improves flexibility and circulation.
 
Sit straight, keeping your head still
 
Look up and slowly roll your eyes clockwise
 
Repeat 5 times, then reverse the direction
 
3. Focus shifting – Train focus and flexibility
 
Reduces eye muscle stiffness and strengthens focus.
 
Hold your thumb in front of your nose
 
Focus on your thumb, then shift your gaze to something far away
 
Repeat 10–15 times
 

Bonus tips to support eye health

 
In addition to yoga, try these daily habits to keep your eyes happy and healthy:
  • Stay hydrated – Dry eyes are often a sign of dehydration
  • Eat eye-friendly foods – Include carrots, spinach, and omega-3-rich foods
  • Get natural light – Step away from the screen and walk in sunlight when you can
  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule – Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds
 
Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu of Akhanda Yoga Institute shares, “True healing begins when we become conscious of how we hold our body, breath, and attention. Just 15 minutes daily of yoga-based eye care—Palming, Bhramari, or a simple inversion—can reset your visual system and bring your energy back into alignment.”
 
"To support eye health from within, homeopathic remedies like Ruta Graveolens 30, for eyestrain from screens and Euphrasia, for irritation and watering can be considered under guidance."- informs Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare.
 

International Day of Yoga: A global reminder for inner and outer health

 
Celebrated every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by India and officially adopted by the United Nations in 2014. It aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga—not just for physical wellness, but for mental clarity and emotional balance as well.
This year, Yoga Day falls on a Saturday, making it the perfect opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and try a new wellness routine.
The theme for 2025 is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, highlighting how individual wellbeing through yoga can ripple outward into families, communities, and society at large.
 

The takeaway

 
Incorporating just a few yoga-inspired practices into your day can help reduce digital eye strain, improve focus, and lift your mood. Think of it as a mini spa session for your eyes—anytime, anywhere.
 
Instead of reaching for eye drops, try a little yoga. Your screen-weary eyes will thank you. 
  
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt announces Rs 10-cr prize for new drug to treat sickle cell disease

Kidney cancer risk: Doctor-approved prevention tips for every age

Red flags in kidney health: 5 silent signs you're probably ignoring

Younger population seeing high rates of infection amid Covid surge: Experts

Is that stomach pain pancreatitis? How to know when to see a doctor

Topics :International Yoga DayHealth with BSInternational YogaImpact of yoga on health

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story