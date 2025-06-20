If your eyes feel dry, itchy, or strained after hours of screen time, you’re not alone. In today’s digital world, most of us spend extended hours on laptops and smartphones—leading to a very real and growing issue: digital eye strain (DES).

But what if relief could be just a few yoga moves away?

This International Day of Yoga, let’s explore how yoga—traditionally known for enhancing flexibility and calming the mind—can also help relax and rejuvenate your eyes.

What is digital eye strain?

Also known as Computer Vision Syndrome, digital eye strain includes symptoms such as:

Blurry vision

Headaches

Dry or watery eyes

Eye fatigue

Difficulty focusing

“Digital eye strain happens when the eyes get tired from looking at screens for a long time. Tablets, phones, computers, and even TV screens emit blue light, which can be harsh on the eyes. Prolonged exposure forces the eyes to work harder, leading to strain,” explains Dr Abhishek Varshney, Senior Consultant – Ophthalmology, Max Healthcare.

How yoga helps your eyes You might be wondering, “Yoga for the eyes? Really?” Yes. Just like your body muscles, your eye muscles need movement, stretching, and rest too. Eye yoga exercises help by: Increasing blood circulation to the eyes

Strengthening eye muscles

Reducing tension around the eyes and forehead

Calming the nervous system Even 5–10 minutes a day can make a noticeable difference. Simple yoga eye exercises you can do at your desk Here are a few beginner-friendly exercises to try—no mat required: 1. Palming – Relaxation for tired eyes Relieves fatigue and calms the mind.

Rub your palms together to generate warmth Gently cup your palms over your closed eyes Breathe deeply and relax for 1–2 minutes 2. Eye rolling – Stretch those eye muscles Improves flexibility and circulation. Sit straight, keeping your head still Look up and slowly roll your eyes clockwise Repeat 5 times, then reverse the direction 3. Focus shifting – Train focus and flexibility Reduces eye muscle stiffness and strengthens focus. Hold your thumb in front of your nose Focus on your thumb, then shift your gaze to something far away

Repeat 10–15 times Bonus tips to support eye health In addition to yoga, try these daily habits to keep your eyes happy and healthy: Stay hydrated – Dry eyes are often a sign of dehydration

– Dry eyes are often a sign of dehydration Eat eye-friendly foods – Include carrots, spinach, and omega-3-rich foods

– Include carrots, spinach, and omega-3-rich foods Get natural light – Step away from the screen and walk in sunlight when you can

– Step away from the screen and walk in sunlight when you can Follow the 20-20-20 rule – Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu of Akhanda Yoga Institute shares, “True healing begins when we become conscious of how we hold our body, breath, and attention. Just 15 minutes daily of yoga-based eye care—Palming, Bhramari, or a simple inversion—can reset your visual system and bring your energy back into alignment.”

"To support eye health from within, homeopathic remedies like Ruta Graveolens 30, for eyestrain from screens and Euphrasia, for irritation and watering can be considered under guidance."- informs Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare. International Day of Yoga: A global reminder for inner and outer health Celebrated every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga was first proposed by India and officially adopted by the United Nations in 2014. It aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga—not just for physical wellness, but for mental clarity and emotional balance as well.

This year, Yoga Day falls on a Saturday, making it the perfect opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and try a new wellness routine. The theme for 2025 is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, highlighting how individual wellbeing through yoga can ripple outward into families, communities, and society at large. The takeaway Incorporating just a few yoga-inspired practices into your day can help reduce digital eye strain, improve focus, and lift your mood. Think of it as a mini spa session for your eyes—anytime, anywhere. Instead of reaching for eye drops, try a little yoga. Your screen-weary eyes will thank you.