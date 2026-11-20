Australia will introduce stricter visitor visa rules from November 28, making the ‘No Further Stay’ condition mandatory across its principal visitor visa categories. "The changes will restrict visitors from applying for another substantive visa while in the country, reinforcing the requirement that visitor visas be used for temporary stays," according to the Migration Amendment (Preventing Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026 introduced on November 13.

The condition will apply to all streams of the Visitor visa (subclass 600), the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA, subclass 601) and the eVisitor visa (subclass 651).

In practical terms, people travelling to Australia for holidays or to visit family will generally not be able to apply for another visa from within the country to extend their stay or switch to a different visa category.

What is Australia's new visa regulation? Under Condition 8503, also known as the ‘No Further Stay’ condition, visa holders are generally prohibited from applying for another substantive visa while in Australia. Exceptions are available for protection visa applications and cases in which immigration authorities grant a waiver. Visitors who wish to extend their stay or change their immigration status will, therefore, generally have to leave Australia and apply for the relevant visa from overseas. Previously, the condition was mandatory for certain visitor visa streams, including the Sponsored Family and Frequent Traveller streams. Immigration authorities could also impose it at their discretion on applicants under most other visitor visa streams, including the Business Visitor stream. ETA and eVisitor holders were exempt from the condition.

ALSO READ: H-1B visa workers' children could get Green Card pathway under this US Bill Australia's Department of Home Affairs may waive the condition in cases involving compelling circumstances that are beyond the visa holder's control and arise after the visa is granted. These may include serious medical conditions, family emergencies or circumstances that prevent a traveller from returning to their home country. Why has Australia tightened visitor visa rules? The changes are intended to curb visa hopping, a practice in which visitors repeatedly apply for different visas while remaining in Australia, allowing them to extend their stay without leaving the country. The government said the amendments will strengthen visitor visa requirements, support genuine temporary travel and reduce the potential misuse of visitor visas. The changes are also expected to help authorities manage migration levels and net overseas migration.