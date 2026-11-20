US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday pledged to push legislation that could offer a pathway to permanent residency for eligible children of Indian H-1B visa holders, saying Congress should act on the measure during its current session or take it up early in the next Congress.

The American Dream and Promise Act of 2025 proposes a route to lawful permanent residence, or a Green Card, for certain immigrants who came to the US as children. These include eligible children of foreign workers admitted under H-1B, L-1, E-1 and E-2 visa categories.

Jeffries called for the legislation to be passed during the current Congress, referring to an effort by Representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas to force a House vote on the measure.

“I can guarantee you that if that doesn’t happen, we’re going to move the Dream and Promise Act in the next Congress, early in the next Congress,” he told reporters at a news conference.

Asked whether he had spoken to President Donald Trump about a possible immigration agreement, Jeffries said: “Haven’t heard from the President yet.”

He described the legislation as the starting point for broader immigration reforms. “We should start with the Dream and Promise Act, but that’s the beginning. That’s not the end,” he said.

What the American Dream and Promise Act proposes

The legislation seeks to address the immigration difficulties faced by young people who grew up in the US but risk losing their legal status when they turn 21.

Many are children of foreign professionals who entered the country on temporary work visas, including H-1B visas . They lived in the US as dependants, attended American schools and universities, and built their lives there. However, lengthy employment-based Green Card backlogs can prevent their parents from securing permanent residency before they turn 21.

Under existing rules, these children generally lose their dependent status at 21, a situation commonly referred to as 'ageing out'. They are often described as 'documented Dreamers'.

Section 102 of the proposed legislation expressly includes eligible sons and daughters of individuals admitted under the E-1, E-2, H-1B and L-1 non-immigrant visa categories.

What are the proposed eligibility conditions?

Under the Bill's Dream Act provisions, eligible applicants would be able to obtain conditional permanent resident status for 10 years, subject to requirements relating to their age at entry, continuous residence, education or employment, and background checks.

The proposed eligibility conditions include:

< Having entered the US at the age of 18 or younger.

< Having maintained continuous physical presence in the country since January 1, 2021.

< Having a US high school diploma or equivalent, being admitted to a college or post-secondary career and technical education programme, or currently being enrolled in school.

< Clearing criminal background and national security checks.

< Meeting Selective Service registration requirements, where applicable.

Eligible applicants could subsequently have the conditions on their residency removed and obtain lawful permanent resident status. They could then become eligible to apply for US citizenship after meeting the applicable residency requirements.

The Bill also proposes a pathway to permanent residency for certain individuals covered by Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), subject to specified eligibility conditions and application deadlines. It also seeks to remove certain federal restrictions on states providing higher education benefits to undocumented students based on state residency.

Why travel could matter for applicants

Immigration attorney Steven Brown has cautioned prospective applicants against overlooking the Bill's proposed travel restrictions.

In a blog post, Brown said Section 304 sets out separate tests for continuous physical presence and continuous residence.

Under the proposed provisions, a single trip outside the US lasting more than 90 days, or overseas trips totalling more than 180 days, could break continuous physical presence.

The continuous residence requirement has a separate threshold: a single trip lasting more than 180 days could break residence unless the applicant can establish that they did not abandon their US residence.

This could affect young people who travel abroad for extended periods, including those spending a semester overseas or visiting family for a prolonged summer break.

The provisions remain part of proposed legislation and would not confer any immigration benefit unless the Bill is passed and enacted.