Canada held a fresh Express Entry draw on Wednesday, focusing on candidates with French-language proficiency, as immigration authorities continued to prioritise bilingual talent.

The round issued 4,000 invitations to apply for permanent residence, with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off score of 419. Candidates with the minimum score were only invited if they had submitted their profiles before November 14, 2025, at 07:14:25 UTC, under the tie-breaking rule.

April 15 Canada Express Entry draw details

Draw date: April 15, 2026

Draw type: French-language proficiency

Invitations issued: 4,000

CRS cut-off: 419

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Tie-breaking rule: November 14, 2025 at 07:14:25 UTC

Main eligibility signal: Minimum NCLC 7 in all four French abilities What this draw indicates The latest round shows that French-language ability continues to play a central role in Canada’s Express Entry system. Under the category-based selection system run by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), French-speaking candidates have a dedicated route to permanent residence if they meet the required language threshold and other criteria set for the round. The April 15 draw was more competitive than the previous French-language round held on March 18, which also issued 4,000 invitations but had a lower CRS cut-off of 393.

This time, while the number of invitations remained the same, the cut-off rose by 26 points, pointing to stronger competition among eligible French-speaking candidates in the pool. Who qualified for this category To be eligible under the French-language proficiency category, candidates needed: • At least NCLC 7 in all four French language abilities • To meet all requirements set out in the round instructions Candidates must also qualify under one of the three immigration programmes managed through Express Entry. Note: NCLC is Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens. It is the French-language equivalent of the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) and serves as the national standard for measuring and recognising the proficiency of adult immigrants or prospective immigrants in French.

What candidates should do now Applicants with French-language ability are being advised not to be discouraged by the higher cut-off in this round. A single increase in score does not remove the longer-term advantage of strong French proficiency within Express Entry. Candidates close to NCLC 7 should focus on improving all four language skills, as falling short in even one can make them ineligible for this category. Those already in the pool should also ensure their profiles are fully updated, including: • Language test results • Work experience • Education details • Marital status

What is Express Entry Express Entry is Canada’s online system used to manage applications for permanent residence under its main economic immigration programmes: • Federal Skilled Worker Program • Federal Skilled Trades Program • Canadian Experience Class Candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Scores are based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores receive invitations to apply for permanent residence in subsequent draws. French-speaking targets outside Quebec Canada continues to increase its intake of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec. In 2025, around 8.9 per cent of permanent residents admitted outside Quebec were French-speaking.