Datanomics: 52 countries deported Indians in the last five years

The past week has been tense for Indians, as several reports of deportations surfaced. These included the deportation of an Indian from Canada linked to extortion-related crime and the deportation of over a dozen Indians from Australia due to visa fraud and fake documentation. Data shows that between 2021 and 2025, a total of 171,150 Indians were deported from 52 countries. In 2025, with 35.4 million overseas Indians living abroad, the figures indicate that around 900 Indians were deported per million people residing overseas.