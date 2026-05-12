Home / Immigration / Datanomics: 52 countries deported Indians in the last five years

Datanomics: 52 countries deported Indians in the last five years

West Asia remains the largest source of deportations, but North America and Southeast Asia are seeing a rising share amid visa fraud and immigration crackdowns

deported indians
premium
Representative Image
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The past week has been tense for Indians, as several reports of deportations surfaced. These included the deportation of an Indian from Canada linked to extortion-related crime and the deportation of over a dozen Indians from Australia due to visa fraud and fake documentation. Data shows that between 2021 and 2025, a total of 171,150 Indians were deported from 52 countries. In 2025, with 35.4 million overseas Indians living abroad, the figures indicate that around 900 Indians were deported per million people residing overseas.
 
Chart 1: 
The number of Indians deported per country rose from 1,132 in 2021 to 1,406 in 2023, but then declined to 771 in 2025. During this period, the number of countries deporting Indians ranged between 24 and 42.
 
Chart 2:
 
West Asian countries accounted for the highest share of deportations of Indians. However, their share fell from 93% in 2023 to 73% in 2025. In contrast, North America’s share rose from 2% to 12%, while Southeast Asia’s share increased from 3% to 10% during the same period.
 
Chart 3:
 
Deportations of Indians have increased in recent years in several countries, including the UAE, the USA, Malaysia, and Myanmar. Whereas Saudi Arabia and Qatar have witnessed a decline in their share of  deportations of Indians.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Planning a Bali workcation? Tourist visa rules are getting stricter

Indian transgender with temporary visa elected to Scottish Parliament

Disney cruise workers among 27 whose US visas revoked in child abuse probe

Trump administration plans to raise cost of hiring H-1B workers by 30%

New Zealand to make citizenship test mandatory from 2027: What to know

Topics :Visa fraudimmigrationOverseas Indians

First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story