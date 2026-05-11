Disney cruise workers among 27 whose US visas revoked in child abuse probe

US immigration authorities have cancelled the visas of 27 individuals, including several workers associated with Disney Cruise Line, following allegations linked to the possession or viewing of child sexual abuse material, according to a statement issued by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The enforcement action followed coordinated operations in late April during which US authorities boarded eight cruise ships and identified individuals allegedly involved in “the receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing” of child sexual abuse images, CBP said.

Most of the individuals whose visas were revoked were reportedly from the Philippines. Authorities said the affected individuals were subsequently returned to their home countries after cancellation of their US visas.

CBP did not disclose: the names of the individuals, whether criminal charges had been filed, the names of the cruise ships involved, or the specific locations where the operations took place. The agency also did not confirm whether any passengers onboard the vessels were considered victims in the investigation. However, reports indicated that at least some of the ships had docked in San Diego during the enforcement period. In a statement, Disney Cruise Line said it maintains a “zero-tolerance policy” toward such conduct and fully cooperated with law enforcement authorities during the investigation. The company added that while the majority of those involved were not employed by Disney Cruise Line, any workers associated with the company are “no longer with the company.”

The case has also raised questions among immigrant and labour rights organisations regarding transparency surrounding the enforcement action. Benjamin Prado of advocacy group Union del Barrio said rights organisations have been attempting to obtain more information regarding: the status of detained workers, the evidence involved, and whether due process procedures were followed. Prado said advocacy groups remain cautious about relying solely on official statements from immigration authorities and want direct clarification from affected workers regarding the circumstances surrounding the operation. He also questioned: what kind of surveillance or monitoring may have taken place before detentions,

and whether proper legal protections were provided during the visa revocation process. CBP has stated that criminal charges are not necessarily required for a visa cancellation to take place under US immigration rules. The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of immigration compliance, digital monitoring and worker vetting across international cruise operations and temporary employment programmes in the United States. Cruise lines operating globally often employ large multinational workforces under temporary work visas, particularly from countries such as the Philippines, India and Indonesia. Visa compliance and background screening have become increasingly important issues for both US immigration authorities and cruise operators following rising concerns over digital crimes and cross-border law enforcement coordination.