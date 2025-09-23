Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Choose France Tour 2025: 50 French universities to visit India in October

Choose France Tour 2025: 50 French universities to visit India in October

France's Choose France Tour 2025 will visit four Indian cities in October, with over 50 universities and schools as Indian enrolments rise 17%

France

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Want to study in France? The country is bringing back its flagship education roadshow, the Choose France Tour 2025, with four stops across India this October at a time when Indian enrolments in French universities have risen by 17 per cent.
 
The roadshow will run between October 5 and October 11 in Chennai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, featuring more than 50 French universities, engineering schools, business schools and specialist institutes. Students and parents will be able to meet representatives, explore programmes and scholarships, and get information on visas and student life.
 
Rising interest in France
 
According to Campus France, the 2024–25 academic year has already seen a surge in interest from India, which France sees as part of its push to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030.
 
 
“France's commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030 — a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent,” said Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India.

He added, “Through flagship initiatives like Classes Internationales and our ongoing efforts to streamline visa processes, we are making a tangible investment in your academic and professional success.”
 
What the tour offers
 
The 2025 edition will bring together a mix of institutions:
 
• Business schools such as ESCP, emlyon business school, NEOMA and EDHEC
• Engineering schools including École Polytechnique, CentraleSupélec, ISAE-SUPAERO and EPITA
• Arts and design schools such as LISAA and Ecole Intuit Lab
• Hospitality and gastronomy institutes including FERRANDI Paris and Institut Lyfe
• Public universities such as Université de Lille, Aix-Marseille Université and Sciences Po
• Language schools like Ciel Bretagne and Inflexyon in Lyon
 
France’s academic profile
 
France has built its reputation through research and innovation, counting 13 Fields Medals in mathematics and multiple Nobel laureates in science and economics. Research bodies such as CNRS and Institut Pasteur are frequently ranked among the world’s leading institutions.
 
Universities like Université PSL and the Institut Polytechnique de Paris are consistently placed in the top tiers of global rankings, particularly strong in mathematics, engineering, business and the social sciences.
 
Tour schedule
 
October 5: Chennai, The Leela Palace, 2 pm to 6 pm
October 7: New Delhi, Le Méridien, 2 pm to 6 pm
October 9: Kolkata, JW Marriott, 2 pm to 6 pm
October 11: Mumbai, Hotel Sahara Star, 2 pm to 6 pm
 
Registration for the events is open on the Campus France website (www.choosefrance.in).

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

