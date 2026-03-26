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Home / Immigration / US took $1 billion in fees for unprocessed visa, immigration cases: Report

US took $1 billion in fees for unprocessed visa, immigration cases: Report

Report says US collected over $1 billion in immigration fees while halting or delaying processing for many applicants across multiple visa categories

USCIS

US took $1 billion in Visa fees

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

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The United States government collected over $1 billion in fees from immigration applicants whose cases are not being processed, according to a report by David J Bier, Director of the Cato Institute. Testimony before the US Senate cited in the report raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the immigration system.
 
In a post on X on Thursday, Bier urged Congress to impeach USCIS Director Joseph B Edlow. “By not processing applications, he's refusing to do his job, forcing immigrants out of their jobs to cause them to self-deport. It's criminal mismanagement of our legal system. And he's defrauding immigrants of their money,” he said.
   
The issue is linked to a series of policy decisions that have restricted entry, paused visa processing, and halted benefits for certain nationalities. Together, these measures have reduced the number of applications being processed, even as fee collection continues. 
 
Entry restrictions for multiple countries

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A presidential order signed in December expanded visa restrictions to citizens of 40 countries, building on an earlier list of 19. These restrictions apply to both immigrant visas and most temporary visas.
 
Consular officers have reportedly been instructed not to inform applicants in advance that they fall under these restrictions. This means individuals may still attend interviews and complete formalities despite being unlikely to receive approval.
 
The affected countries include major sources of immigration such as Cuba, Venezuela, Nigeria, Iran, and Haiti.
 
Freeze on benefits within the United States
 
A second policy extends restrictions to individuals already living in the United States. It halts processing of applications such as:
 
Work permits
Permanent residency (green cards)
Other immigration benefits
 
The policy also includes a review of approvals granted earlier. It applies even to long-term residents and does not have a defined end date.
 
Visa processing pause for 75 countries
 
A third measure freezes immigrant visa processing for 75 countries. Authorities have linked the move to concerns over welfare usage among immigrants from these countries.
 
“The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the State Department said.
 
The policy provides limited exceptions, such as adopted children of US citizens, but excludes spouses, parents, and biological children.
 
Combined impact of restrictions
 
Together, these policies effectively block citizens of 92 countries from receiving immigrant visas.
 
Countries affected: 92
Share of global US immigrants affected: About 50 per cent
Applicants abroad blocked: More than 320,000
Total including US-based applicants: More than 561,000 
 
Diversity visa programme also affected
 
A separate decision has halted approvals under the diversity visa lottery. While applicants can still apply and attend interviews, no visas are being issued.
 
“DV applicants may submit visa applications and attend interviews, and the Department will continue to schedule applicants for appointments, but no DVs will be issued,” the State Department said.
 
Most diversity visa applicants are already covered under the broader country-based restrictions.
 
Fees continue despite halted processing
 
Immigration applicants are required to pay fees at different stages of the process. These fees remain in place even as processing slows or stops.
 
Typical cost structure
 
For example, sponsoring a spouse can involve multiple payments:
 
Petition filing: $675
Status adjustment: $1,440
Work permit: $560
Total: $2,675
 
Overall, US Citizenship and Immigration Services collects nearly $7 billion annually in fees, while consular services account for about $6 billion.
 
Estimated scale of fees collected
 
Based on available data, around 2 million applications that would likely have been approved are now affected.
 
Total affected applications: About 2 million
Estimated fees collected: More than $1 billion
 

Most affected nationalities by US Visa fee

 
Cuba: About 1 million applications, roughly $543 million in fees
Venezuela: 239,000 applications, about $138 million in fees
Others including Nigeria, Afghanistan, Haiti and Iran: Large numbers, not fully specified
 
Around 90 per cent of the affected fees are linked to countries under the initial 40-country restriction, largely due to higher fees charged by US immigration services.
 
Data gaps and lack of transparency
 
The full scale of the issue is difficult to measure due to limited public data, the Cato report said. Recent statistics have not been fully released, and many datasets do not include detailed breakdowns by nationality or application type.
 
Estimates are based on earlier data and assumptions about approval rates, which may understate the actual impact.
 
Call for policy review
 
The testimony urged lawmakers to require authorities to resume processing applications and assess them based on eligibility rather than nationality.
 
It said that while applications can be denied under existing laws, collecting fees without providing decisions or services raises concerns about accountability in the immigration system. 
 

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

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