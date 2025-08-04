Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Re 1 visa sale: Get Schengen, UK, US visas for just ₹1 on Atlys today

Re 1 visa sale: Get Schengen, UK, US visas for just ₹1 on Atlys today

Atlys' "One Way Out" campaign slashes visa application fees to Re 1 for Schengen, UK, US and 10+ countries. The sale ends tomorrow

Indian traveller

Indian young couple planning vacation trip with 3D Globe model while sitting on sofa or couch. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today and tomorrow, you can get a Schengen, UK or Georgia visa for just Re 1. Atlys, a visa processing platform, has launched India’s first Re 1 visa sale under its “One Way Out” campaign. The two-day sale, which started today, will end tomorrow.
 
Travellers can book visa applications for countries including the UAE, UK, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Hong Kong, Georgia, Oman, Morocco, Qatar, Kenya and Taiwan for just Re 1. For destinations that require in-person appointments, such as the United States and some Schengen countries, appointment bookings are also being offered at Re 1.
 
How does the process work?
 
 
The application procedure remains unchanged. Applicants must submit their details through the Atlys website, where the discounted price will be automatically applied at checkout.
 
However, the Re 1 offer does not cover everything. “Consulate and biometric fees must be paid directly by the applicant at the processing centre and are not included in the promotion,” Nahta clarified.

Also Read

Visa

Datanomics: Indian students' dreams of studying abroad still in limbopremium

airport, tourists, passengers

China extends visa-free entry to 74 countries to draw more tourists

Mastercard

Stablecoins challenge Visa and Mastercard as digital payment shifts grow

Visa

Visa queries jump as Wimbledon, F1 power global sports tourism: Atlys

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Southeast Asia courts Indian travellers with easier visas, flight dealspremium

 
The company has not imposed a strict limit on daily applications but will manage the flow. “To ensure a smooth and superlative experience for all applicants, appointment slots for certain countries will be released periodically in limited quotas. Users will be encouraged to regularly check the website for updates on newly available slots,” Nahta said.
 
What’s included in the Re 1 offer?
 
“If you book through Atlys, for select Schengen countries like Greece, France, Germany, Spain and Italy among others, we have slashed both our service fee and the appointment fees,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys.
 
He explained how this works for France. “The appointment fee is about Rs 2,047 and our usual service fee is Rs 2,950. As part of this offer, both the appointment fee and our service fee are reduced to just Re 1.”
 
The offer extends to US visa applicants as well. “For the US, the service fee, which is normally Re 19,940, is also available for Re 1 during the campaign period,” Nahta said.
 
In the case of UK visas, Atlys is waiving even more. “The standard UK visa fee is Re 15,850, and normally we charge a service fee on top of that. But for this sale, we have slashed all costs and are charging users just Re 1 for everything. No other fees, no hidden costs. That means travellers pay only Re 1 total, with no additional visa or processing fees,” said Nahta.
 
Why is Atlys offering visas at Re 1?
 
According to a 2024 report by the European Commission and Condé Nast Traveller, Indian applicants lost over Rs 664 crore globally in non-refundable visa fees that year. These include payments made for applications that were either refused or withdrawn, as well as fees kept by private agents.
 
“For the first time, travellers can get visas at a price that feels impossible. We want to challenge what people expect from this industry and prove that global travel can be truly within reach,” Nahta said.
 
Over the past two months, Atlys has seen a sharp rise in interest. Search queries for destinations like Vietnam, Indonesia, Georgia, the UK and the UAE have risen between 18 per cent and 44 per cent, largely driven by Gen Z and millennial travellers from tier 1 and tier 2 cities.
 
“We anticipate the strongest demand for UAE visas during the sale, followed closely by the UK,” said Nahta. “Urban millennials and Gen Z from metro cities are likely to drive the most traffic.”
 
Nahta also said that the campaign is a way to increase awareness about Atlys. “The sale will help us reach a wider audience and allow more users to experience our platform, the seamless application process, and the innovative technology we’ve integrated to simplify visas,” he said.

More From This Section

Donald Trump

USCIS warns: Stricter family visa checks and fraud crackdowns from August

US deportation, deportee, deportation

Over 1,700 Indians deported from US in 2025 so far; Punjab, Haryana lead

UK Universal Credit

1.3 million migrants in UK live off govt money: Why leaders want it stopped

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

F-1 visa and 221(g): Why Indian students shouldn't panic over slips

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US crackdown on birth tourism: Will pregnant, young women face visa heat?

Topics : Visa immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon