Schengen visa in 4 days? Indian couple gets 5-year multi-entry via cascade

Have you visited Europe before on a Schengen visa? If yes—and if you have a clean travel record—you could now be eligible for a longer-term, multi-entry Schengen visa under the EU’s new “cascade” regime.

Recently, a couple on Reddit shared their experience of successfully securing a 5-year Schengen visa from France. According to them, their application was processed in just four working days at the French consulate in Bengaluru.

“Sharing my experience for those curious about the cascade regime—it seems to be finally working well, at least in France's case!” they wrote.

From 45 days to five years

The Indian passport holder explained that they had travelled to 32 countries in total, including three previous trips to the Schengen area with visas issued by Germany and Spain. Their most recent visa from Spain was only valid for 45 days. This time, they submitted a detailed application including: • A cover letter requesting a longer-validity visa • Copies of all pages from both their old and new passports • A 10-day France travel itinerary • Two years’ income tax returns • Three months of payslips and bank statements • All standard documents typically required for a Schengen tourist visa

They also mentioned their prior Schengen travel history in the cover letter. “For the cascade regime, you need at least two visas in the past three years to be eligible for a 2-year visa, but granting a longer duration visa is completely at the discretion of the visa officer,” the user added. What is the Schengen 'cascade' system? The cascade system is part of a revised Schengen Visa Code introduced by the EU in 2020 and applied more widely since April 18, 2024. It offers longer-validity, multiple-entry visas to nationals of India, Turkey, and Indonesia who meet certain travel history criteria.

Here’s how the tiers work: • A 1-year visa may be granted if the applicant has used three visas in the previous two years • A 2-year visa is possible after holding a 1-year multiple-entry visa • A 5-year visa may follow if the applicant has held a 2-year visa in the past three years All long-term visas still follow the 90/180 rule, meaning you can stay a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. Only certain visas count Not every visa contributes to cascade eligibility. Airport transit visas and visas limited to a single Schengen country are excluded. Applications must be made from your home country. So Indian applicants must apply while residing in India.

The scheme supports the EU’s broader policy of facilitating access for “trusted travellers” from countries that cooperate on migration, including readmission of nationals. According to the regulation, business travellers, seafarers, artists and athletes are among those who may be considered favourably. “More favourable approaches in issuing multiple-entry visas with a long period of validity should take into account, in particular, the existence of trade agreements covering the mobility of business persons,” the rules say. Which countries are covered by multiple-entry Schengen Visa? The Multiple-Entry Schengen Visa grants access to the entire Schengen area, which consists of 29 European countries. They are Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

How to strengthen your Schengen application Hari Ganapathy, co-founder of Indian travel firm Pickyourtrail, shared a few suggestions to help applicants avoid common mistakes and improve their chances under the cascade regime: Choose the correct visa type: Most Indian tourists apply for a Type C short-stay visa. If visiting multiple countries, apply through the embassy of the country you’ll stay in the longest. Submit complete, consistent paperwork: Passport, photos, travel insurance, flight bookings, income proof, and accommodation details must all align. Apply early: Processing usually takes 15 days but can stretch during peak periods. Apply at least three to four weeks in advance—or earlier during summer or winter holiday seasons.