Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gadchiroli Naxal surrender marks start of maoism elimination: CM Fadnavis

Gadchiroli Naxal surrender marks start of maoism elimination: CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis' remarks came after Naxal Commander Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, a senior CPI (Maoist) leader and Politburo member, along with 60 other Naxalites, surrendered

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Sonu alias Bhupati's surrender is significant because 40 years ago, a new group, the Aheri Sironcha, was started in Gadchiroli: Fadnavis | (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that today marks an important day for Gadchiroli district, as the process of eliminating Maoism from the region began.

CM Fadnavis' remarks came after Naxal Commander Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Sonu, a senior CPI (Maoist) leader and Politburo member, along with 60 other Naxalites, surrendered at the Gadchiroli Police headquarters in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Speaking about the district's long struggle, CM Fadnavis said,"Today is an important day for Gadchiroli district. The process of eliminating Maoism from Gadchiroli began today. Gadchiroli district has been battling Maoism for over 40 years. Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia were also initially affected by Maoism. Chhattisgarh and Telangana, bordering Maharashtra, were also plagued by Naxalism. Development was devoid of development. Young people were misled by the system."

 

He further added, "Sonu alias Bhupati's surrender is significant because 40 years ago, a new group, the Aheri Sironcha, was started in Gadchiroli. Bhupati was the one who initiated it, providing intellectual support and logistics."

On Tuesday, Rao laid down weapons along with 60 Maoist cadres in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, signalling a potential move towards peace with the Centre.

Also Read

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

12 Naxals carrying ₹18 lakh bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt won't rest till all Naxals surrender, are caught or eliminated: Shah

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

30 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh, rehabilitated under state policy

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Sub-Zonal Naxal commander gunned down in Jharkhand during encounter

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

23 Naxals with cumulative bounty of ₹1.18 cr surrender in Chhattisgarh

In a statement, Rao requested a month's time to deliberate before initiating formal peace talks and urged the government to suspend armed operations against party cadres in the interim.

"I am laying down the weapons and will become a part of movements for providing relief for the oppressed in India. Since the last week of March 2025, our party has been engaged in peace talks with the government. The party's chief secretary issued a press statement in May, which kept an offer of a ceasefire while asking for a month's time to deliberate on laying down the weapons. Unfortunately, the Central government did not give their reply on it; rather, they have increased the intensity of their attacks," he said.

Rao emphasised that, following the CPI (Maoist) Chief Secretary's call for peace, they are ready for talks with the government.

"On May 21, in an attack by the Seema Surakhsha Bal, our Chief Secretary, comrade Basavraju, along with staff and guards, were killed. We took this decision not to leave his call for peace talks in the middle. Amid the ongoing mission by the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the police, we have decided to lay down our weapons and be part of the mainstream. We are ready for talks with the people appointed by the Union Home Minister. We will form a delegation among the people agreeing to our decision and participate in the peace talks," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Why it's marked as World Students' Day

Haryana senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar

After family's consent, Haryana IPS officer's autopsy begins at PGIMER

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Hrithik Roshan

Delhi HC protects personality, publicity rights of Actor Hrithik Roshan

Fire, Fire accident

Fire erupts at residential building in Mumbai, 2 suffer from suffocation

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Naxals Naxal naxalites Maoist Maoists Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon